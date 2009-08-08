What's new

Britain: This is the last glory of the empire

H

hualushui

FULL MEMBER
Jul 3, 2019
751
-1
1,161
Country
China
Location
China
A hundred years ago
United States: Long live free trade
Soviet Union: The country is finally controlled by the workers and peasants
Britain: This is the last glory of the empire
China: Reduce the naval budget for building the queen's courtyard
Japan: Rising or fall of the empire is determined by this moment

Nowadays
China: Long live free trade
United States: The country is finally controlled by the workers and peasants
Russia: This is the last glory of the empire
Britain: Reduce the naval budget for building the queen's courtyard
Japan: Rising or fall of the empire is determined by this moment

:omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Nan Yang Pressure Grows on Britain to Return Its Last African Colony China & Far East 6
omkar Qatada 'to be booted out by Sunday': At last! Britain deals with hate World Affairs 18
khanz4996 Britain: the Euro could not last World Affairs 10
Interceptor Britain's Afghan role could last "30 to 40 years" Pakistan's Internal Security 4
P Revealed: Censored videos show Saudi pilots bombing Britain Air Warfare 7
dexter Luftwaffe's Big Mistake during Battle of Britain ? Air Warfare 0
Invicta Noor Inayat Khan: Muslim war hero who became 'unlikely spy' for Britain in WWII honoured with blue plaque Europe & Russia 10
crankthatskunk How Britain Stole $45 Trillion from Pakistan, Bangladesh & India with Trains Central & South Asia 50
waraich66 The 13 Hours That Saved Britain!!! Military History & Tactics 1
Ivan Featured Britain and US accuse Russia of launching 'weapon' in space Europe & Russia 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top