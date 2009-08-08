Britain: This is the last glory of the empire

A hundred years agoUnited States: Long live free tradeSoviet Union: The country is finally controlled by the workers and peasantsBritain: This is the last glory of the empireChina: Reduce the naval budget for building the queen's courtyardJapan: Rising or fall of the empire is determined by this momentNowadaysChina: Long live free tradeUnited States: The country is finally controlled by the workers and peasantsRussia: This is the last glory of the empireBritain: Reduce the naval budget for building the queen's courtyardJapan: Rising or fall of the empire is determined by this moment