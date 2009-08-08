A hundred years ago
United States: Long live free trade
Soviet Union: The country is finally controlled by the workers and peasants
Britain: This is the last glory of the empire
China: Reduce the naval budget for building the queen's courtyard
Japan: Rising or fall of the empire is determined by this moment
Nowadays
China: Long live free trade
United States: The country is finally controlled by the workers and peasants
Russia: This is the last glory of the empire
Britain: Reduce the naval budget for building the queen's courtyard
Japan: Rising or fall of the empire is determined by this moment
