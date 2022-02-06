What's new

Britain sends over 100 elite troops to Ukraine

Britain sends over 100 elite troops to Ukraine

More than 100 British elite troops have been deployed to Ukraine amid reports of a Russian invasion, The Mirror reported.

According to the publication, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed that countries on NATO's eastern flank must be fully protected from malicious Russian activity. The troops were sent to Ukraine to train Ukrainian special forces in counter-insurgency tactics, sniping and sabotage.

At least 1,500 British military personnel who have undergone winter training are already in Estonia, neighboring Russia. The publication claims that Russia began to equip dozens of military field hospitals near its border with Ukraine, where the most intense fighting is allegedly expected, and that more than 100,000 Russian troops, 1,000 tanks and hundreds of armored personnel carriers are now concentrated on the border.

UK has approx 7000-10.000 forces in UKRAINE if you include trainers, contractors, merceneries, and volunteers
 
Russia is in danger now :lol:
 
Russia needed just 2 hours to invade Ukraine with or without presence of UK spacial forces ..thats it :lol:
 
