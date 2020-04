Britain secures 300 new ventilators from China

APRIL 4, 2020 / 11:18 PM / UPDATED 5 HOURS AGONHS England national medical director Stephen Powis said the country is ‘constantly’ looking for ventilators (Picture: AFP/Downing Street)LONDON (Reuters) - Britain took delivery of 300 ventilators from China on Saturday and more will start being produced soon by a consortium of aerospace, engineering and Formula One teams, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said.“We’ve been buying invasive ventilators from partners abroad, including Germany and Switzerland, and today 300 new ventilators arrived from China, I’d like to thank the Chinese government,” he told a news conference.Ventilators are essential to treat coronavirus patients (Image: CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)