Britain on verge of collapse

It's barely winter and British society is straining, living standards headed for total collapse. The poor and lower middle class will become completely impoverished, unable to afford the basic necessities.

During the summer I warned that Britain was headed in this direction and some British posters laughed me off, calling me a Russian shill. Who is laughing now? Things are going downhill for Britain but now they will be dropping off a fucking cliff, especially since they no longer have an empire to exploit and extricate wealth from to keep the tough times from getting too tough at the expense of their subjects like in the past.

I would say this is karma. But not exactly, because it will be the poor and middle class that will pay for the crimes of the Anglo Zionist psychopathic elites who led their subject peoples to this predicament. Those psychopaths are wealthy and will just fly to their ritzy mansion in Miami or Dubai and wait this out.



 
I agree too many strikes. train, mail, NHS, etc..
Britain will not fail until they have a stable government. You see, UK has many offices and international companies etc, just bcz of stability. The standard will fall but nothing more. The property price is steady even after covid and the recession time.
 
I agree too many strikes. train, mail, NHS, etc..
Britain will not fail until they have a stable government. You see, UK has many offices and international companies etc, just bcz of stability. The standard will fall but nothing more. The property price is steady even after covid and the recession time.
This is just the beginning of a new reality.

Just wait and see. This is not "another recession", this is a whole different animal. A new world order.
 
As the working class of Britain is plunged into deep poverty, having to choose between eating or getting heat. The country is being led by a billionaire servant of foreign origin representing ONLY the elite billionaire class. LMAO A fucking manipulative tax evading opportunistic shill of the billionaire zionist banker puppeteer class. LMAO

What a fucking joke Neoliberal democracy is.

 
As the working class of Britain is plunged into deep poverty, having to choose between eating or getting heat. The country is being led by a billionaire servant of foreign origin representing ONLY the elite billionaire class. LMAO A fucking manipulative tax evading opportunistic shill of the billionaire zionist banker puppeteer class. LMAO

What a fucking joke Neoliberal democracy is.

The giant collapsed under its own weight. There are more than 8 million black people in France today. Germany has received many immigrants from the Middle East and South Asia in recent years. I predict that France and Germany will be the next UK.
 
The giant collapsed under its own weight. There are more than 8 million black people in France today. Germany has received many immigrants from the Middle East and South Asia in recent years. I predict that France and Germany will be the next UK.
The reason why Great Britain is collapsing is not because of immigration. It is because it has followed blindly the policies of the Zionist banker class intent on plunging the world into war.

This is what happens when you sanction your greatest energy and food provider. It is no wonder that they hesitated from pushing sanctions on China even though they are itching to do that. They can't afford to. Their society will collapse overnight.
 

