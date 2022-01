Britain isn’t letting Ukraine fall without a fight

As I write this, eight weapons carrying C-17 transport aircraft have completed the trip from RAF Brize Norton to Kiev, Ukraine.

Britain and Ukraine’s military cooperation – what’s involved?

What’s next?

ByJanuary 20, 2022The bulk of Britain’s C-17 transport aircraft fleet has been almost entirely dedicated to this effort over the last few days.At this point, well over one thousand NLAW anti-armour systems are now in the hands of Ukraine.Why? Well, quite simply most Western intelligence services appear to believe that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia is imminent after tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on the border with Ukraine.Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said,. He later added:The issue is, and this is rare, something that appears to be uniting the Conservatives and Labour, both believing that helping Ukraine defend itself and in turn, deterring Russian aggression is the right thing to do.Shadow Secretary of State for Defence John Healey said on the 17th of January,Well, the delivery of thousands of anti-tank weapon systems absolutely ensures that will be the case.British military assistance to Ukraine was increased significantly after 2014 and the Russian annexation of Crimea, a Parliamentary Research Briefing paper has taken a look at just what that involves.In 2015 the UK launched Operation Orbital, a non-lethal training and capacity building operation that provides guidance and training to the Ukrainian armed forces.In June 2021 the UK, Ukraine and industry signed a Memorandum of Implementation that will push the NCEP forward. Work will now commence on:• Ukraine’s purchase of two refurbished Royal Navy Sandown-class minehunters in a government-to-government sale• The sale and integration of missiles on new and in-service Ukrainian Navy patrol and airborne platforms, including a training and engineering support package• Assistance in building new naval bases in the Black Sea and Azov Sea• The development and joint production of eight fast missile warships• Participation in the Ukrainian project to deliver a modern frigate capability.Recently, HMS Defender ignored Russian warnings while the warship was sailing near Crimea as part of an effort to demonstrate that it backs Ukraine, so Russia hit back with information warfare trying to paint a story of aggression. It was a British ship sailing through waters recognised as belonging to an ally.Additionally, British surveillance aircraft have been keeping an eye on Russian forces. Last week, a British RC-135 ‘Rivet Joint’ intelligence-gathering aircraft once again deployed to Crimea to keep an eye on Russian forces near the border with Ukraine.Earlier, we reported that there has been an increase in the frequency of British RC-135 aircraft being deployed to the Black Sea region near Ukraine’s border with Russia. The UK has deployed an aircraft for this task every few days over the last month or so. British surveillance aircraft being over the Black Sea near Crimea isn’t unusual but we are seeing a significant increase in the frequency of the flights over the last few weeks. American assets are also present.The British Foreign Secretary has stated that Britain is “Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in Parliament:Britain isn’t going to get involved in the fighting, we all know that, but it is doing its best to give Ukraine sharp enough teeth to make Russia fight for every mile. Whether or not that makes a difference to Russia is yet to be seen. Might the Kremlin now think twice? We can only hope so.I have always been a big believer in doing what I believe to be, that’s why I’m for this weapons supply effort. It is vital that this country does the right thing by helping to ensure that an independent sovereign state does not fall to an authoritarian regime.I’ve never served in the armed forces, I have never been to war or even in a war zone but I’m not stupid, I’m fully aware that military conflict is not glamorous. Simply put, war is tears and funerals and anything that can be done to deter war is something all decent people should back.Let’s not kid ourselves, the UK in recent years has had serious issues but this isn’t a political website so I’m not particularly keen on exploring the ups and downs of how the UK Government have handled things. I think this course of action, Britain supplying defensive weapons to Ukraine, is the right one and I hope that the UK continues to do ‘the right thing’ and leads the effort to prevent further conflict in Ukraine by visibly and unwaveringly supporting the right of Ukraine to exist.