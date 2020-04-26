Britain is Back to Murdering Foreign Politicians Yet Again

“The Government may draw on a wide range of tools including, in extremis, the use of lethal force where there is no other effective option.” Click to expand...

The direct involvement of British secret services in the murders of countless foreign politicians is hardly a secret for anyone.

In particular, it’s been established that they were directly involved in the assassination of the prime minister of the Congo, Patrice Lumumba.