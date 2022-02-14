What's new

Britain deploying troops Poland as tensions rise with Russia

45169045.jpg


Britain deploying troops Poland as tensions rise with Russia​


350 Royal Marines from 45 Commando are deploying to Poland.​

They will support the Polish military with joint exercises, contingency planning and capacity building as the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border continues.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the 350 Royal Marines would add to 100 British Army troops already in the country.

“In that spirit of solidarity and helping share each other’s challenges of resiliences we will add to those 100 Royal Engineers by sending a further 350 British troops to Poland in a bilateral deployment to show that we can work together and send a strong signal that Britain and Poland stand side by side,” Mr Wallace said.

Screen Shot 2022-02-14 at 20.30.59.png


Britain last year sent troops to Poland to help support it with a migrant crisis at its border with Belarus.

In addition, the two countries will share technology to develop ‘NAREW’, Poland’s future Ground-Based Air Defence System, which is anticipated to have a multi-billion-pound budget.

Screen Shot 2022-02-14 at 20.31.48.png
Screen Shot 2022-02-14 at 20.31.25.png
 

