Britain deploying troops Poland as tensions rise with Russia​

350 Royal Marines from 45 Commando are deploying to Poland.​

They will support the Polish military with joint exercises, contingency planning and capacity building as the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border continues.Speaking at a joint press conference with Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the 350 Royal Marines would add to 100 British Army troops already in the country.Mr Wallace said.Britain last year sent troops to Poland to help support it with a migrant crisis at its border with Belarus.In addition, the two countries will share technology to develop ‘NAREW’ , Poland’s future Ground-Based Air Defence System, which is anticipated to have a multi-billion-pound budget.