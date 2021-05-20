What's new

Britain Could Block Pak-Chinese JF-17 Jet’s Sale to Argentina

JF-17 aircraft in CATIC (China) colors
China’s attempt to sell Argentina its JF-17 jet that it makes in collaboration with Pakistan could be blocked by the U.K. as one of its crucial components- the ejection seat- is made by a British company, Martin-Baker.
London had earlier vetoed the sale of 12 South Korean TA-50 light fighter jets to the South American country citing an arms embargo imposed on Argentina after the 1982 Falklands war. The TA-50 contains several British-made component including the Martin-Baker ejection seats and landing gear made by Safran U.K.
Following the collapse of the South Korean deal earlier this year, China’s CATIC (China National Aero-technology Import & Export Corp.) which manufactures major components of the JF-17 and assembles the jet in Pakistan, sent a delegation to Buenos Aires on May 8. The delegation reportedly discussed the sale of 12 units of the JF-17 and visited the facilities of FADEA, an Argentine aircraft manufacturer, which may be involved in a potential assembly or service of the fighters.
What is not known is whether the CATIC delegation offered the current JF-17 Block II or the upcoming Block III version that offers an AESA radar besides the latest weapons bringing it close to the best 4.5 generation light fighters such as the F-16V and the Saab Gripen. An earlier attempt to sell Brazilian Gripen jets to Argentina fell apart as it contained British-made components.
Martin-Baker Illustration highlighting Pak pilot's successful ejection from JF-17
Martin-Baker supplies its PK16LE ejection seats for the JF-17. In fact, a Pakistani Air Force JF-17 aircraft had crashed on September 5, 2020 with the pilot successfully electing. The British company had announced then, “This marks the first JF-17 ejection, an aircraft that’s fitted with Martin-Baker PK16LE ejection seats.”
In addition to accepting offers from CATIC, Argentina has officially sent a request for information (RFI) to Russia to buy 12 units of the Su-35 jet. The RFI seeks details on financing, rates and terms for the respective equipment and systems offered. The Russian plane is arguably among the best 4.5 generation jets in the market and leaves the JF-17 far behind in terms of speed, maneuverability and weapons carrying ability.
 
Interesting article, alas no source. Can you post this article in the JF17 section, will get more responses. Regarding the ejection seat fiasco, maybe China might give them an alternative!
 
Myanmar jf-17s are fitted with Chinese ejection seats. So yeah nice try but they can't block the sales.
 
Falkland ......... Someone in the airforce said Argentina is interested in a fully capable Naval strike Jf17. Right now JF17 is the only fighter which a light, low price, and low maintenance strike fighter that Argentina can afford. Argentina has 2 air refullers from US.
2 sd10 and 2 c802

1621525541343.png


The only sources free of American or European influence are Russia and China.

Chinese F-8 “Finback-Bs” would be a very cheap used option, presenting no serious threat, but good for harassment patrols and shows of force at range. The question is whether they could be kept in the air. The JF-17 Thunder from China and Pakistan would be a more advanced option and a definite threat, thanks to its ability to carry C802 subsonic and CM-400AKG supersonic anti-ship missiles. Argentina has expressed interest in the JF-17, and has held discussions directly with China. "
 
