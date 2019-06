US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "I was the CIA director. We lied, we cheated, we stole. We had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment.":

US National Security Advisor John Bolton defending the use of deception in advancing military agendas:

Japanese tanker owner contradicts U.S. officials over explosives used in Gulf of Oman attack

German official: US video 'not enough' to pin blame on Iran for tanker attacks

