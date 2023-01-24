What's new

[Brit] US Culture Shock: I Just Bought My First [old] American House

villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
4,056
5
5,486
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
As a kid playing GTA San Andreas, I always wanted to go live in one of those towns in the Los Santos countryside. Hilly areas, Have a hunting rifle, truck and ofc, a bonafide garage. Small, quiet town surrounded by pine forests.

Then I grew up and learnt of US politics and found out that the sort of rural, backwater place I fantasized living in, is also the place I as a brown Pakistani Muslim, would be least welcome in.

Oh well...
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
32,186
29
21,033
Country
United States
Location
United States
villageidiot said:
As a kid playing GTA San Andreas, I always wanted to go live in one of those towns in the Los Santos countryside. Hilly areas, Have a hunting rifle, truck and ofc, a bonafide garage. Small, quiet town surrounded by pine forests.

Then I grew up and learnt of US politics and found out that the sort of rural, backwater place I fantasized living in, is also the place I as a brown Pakistani Muslim, would be least welcome in.

Oh well...
Click to expand...

@Meengla lives in a deep south rural backwater place..somewhere (as a northerner) even I'd be spooked to live in...apparently he has not had any trouble.

defence.pk

First Snowfall of the Season at My American Home!

This is just a casual post. Thought to share to maybe lighten up the mood here some. Showing the first snowfall of the season which is happening today. Already about 3-3.5 inches of snow has fallen here and that's enough for those of us who live in the American Deep South. So far this year, the...
defence.pk
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
4,056
5
5,486
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hamartia Antidote said:
@Meengla lives in a deep south rural backwater place..somewhere (as a northerner) even I'd be spooked to live in...apparently he has not had any trouble.

defence.pk

First Snowfall of the Season at My American Home!

This is just a casual post. Thought to share to maybe lighten up the mood here some. Showing the first snowfall of the season which is happening today. Already about 3-3.5 inches of snow has fallen here and that's enough for those of us who live in the American Deep South. So far this year, the...
defence.pk
Click to expand...
It was just a general observation, given politics and all. No finger pointing. We all have our biases. From what I've gathered the southerners are generally more hospitable as well.

I am not a travel guy but if there's any country I'd love to visit, it's good ol' USA. Esp, the wilderness and the south.

Halal food is a big problem tho. :lol:
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
48,040
58
40,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
villageidiot said:
It was just a general observation, given politics and all. No finger pointing. We all have our biases. From what I've gathered the southerners are generally more hospitable as well.

I am not a travel guy but if there's any country I'd love to visit, it's good ol' USA. Esp, the wilderness and the south.

Halal food is a big problem tho. :lol:
Click to expand...

Try it sometime, I am sure you will like it. Just about everywhere there are lots of vegetarian and seafood options.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

BANNED
Mar 1, 2015
6,333
4
6,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
villageidiot said:
As a kid playing GTA San Andreas, I always wanted to go live in one of those towns in the Los Santos countryside. Hilly areas, Have a hunting rifle, truck and ofc, a bonafide garage. Small, quiet town surrounded by pine forests.

Then I grew up and learnt of US politics and found out that the sort of rural, backwater place I fantasized living in, is also the place I as a brown Pakistani Muslim, would be least welcome in.

Oh well...
Click to expand...
Pakistanis are usually Hispanic/mexican passing and get away with a lot of that BS unless their attire says something else.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
48,040
58
40,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
-blitzkrieg- said:
Pakistanis are usually Hispanic/mexican passing and get away with a lot of that BS unless their attire says something else.
Click to expand...

I have been to pretty much most of the lower 48 except the northeast corner (still on my list to complete), and my experiences everywhere show a far more welcoming and open people far removed from the endless stereotypes peddled here.
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
1,403
0
2,430
Country
United States
Location
United States
When you visit most major US cities, you will notice that the halal food is readily available. Matter fact, the food from the halal food carts is the lunch staple of the office going white collar workers in many major US cities.
US is a wonderful place to visit, and to live and work . People in general are nice, and open minded, welcoming towards visitors.
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
3,765
1
4,144
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
villageidiot said:
It was just a general observation, given politics and all. No finger pointing. We all have our biases. From what I've gathered the southerners are generally more hospitable as well.

I am not a travel guy but if there's any country I'd love to visit, it's good ol' USA. Esp, the wilderness and the south.

Halal food is a big problem tho. :lol:
Click to expand...
Just had some family come over from the US to London. They have gone crazy, hitting every kebab shop, KFC and burger joint because they are all halal!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

大汉奸柳传志
Poll shows steep decline in American Patriotism
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
1K
Foinikas
Foinikas
beijingwalker
Ex-Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon Says Chinese Communist Party Owns Elon Musk
Replies
7
Views
275
jhungary
jhungary
beijingwalker
The U.S. is threatening to ban TikTok? Good luck
Replies
10
Views
326
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
beijingwalker
Why hasn’t U.S. poverty improved in 50 years? Pulitzer-prize winning author Matthew Desmond has an answer
Replies
0
Views
267
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Biden's "Buy American" plan could kill US jobs
Replies
3
Views
300
VCheng
VCheng

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom