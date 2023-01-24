[Brit] US Culture Shock: I Just Bought My First [old] American House

As a kid playing GTA San Andreas, I always wanted to go live in one of those towns in the Los Santos countryside. Hilly areas, Have a hunting rifle, truck and ofc, a bonafide garage. Small, quiet town surrounded by pine forests.



Then I grew up and learnt of US politics and found out that the sort of rural, backwater place I fantasized living in, is also the place I as a brown Pakistani Muslim, would be least welcome in.



Oh well...