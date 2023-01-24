[Brit] US Culture Shock: I Just Bought My First [old] American House

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 32,186
- 29
- Country
-
- Location
-
Last edited:
As a kid playing GTA San Andreas, I always wanted to go live in one of those towns in the Los Santos countryside. Hilly areas, Have a hunting rifle, truck and ofc, a bonafide garage. Small, quiet town surrounded by pine forests.
Then I grew up and learnt of US politics and found out that the sort of rural, backwater place I fantasized living in, is also the place I as a brown Pakistani Muslim, would be least welcome in.
Oh well...
It was just a general observation, given politics and all. No finger pointing. We all have our biases. From what I've gathered the southerners are generally more hospitable as well.@Meengla lives in a deep south rural backwater place..somewhere (as a northerner) even I'd be spooked to live in...apparently he has not had any trouble.
First Snowfall of the Season at My American Home!This is just a casual post. Thought to share to maybe lighten up the mood here some. Showing the first snowfall of the season which is happening today. Already about 3-3.5 inches of snow has fallen here and that's enough for those of us who live in the American Deep South. So far this year, the...defence.pk
It was just a general observation, given politics and all. No finger pointing. We all have our biases. From what I've gathered the southerners are generally more hospitable as well.
I am not a travel guy but if there's any country I'd love to visit, it's good ol' USA. Esp, the wilderness and the south.
Halal food is a big problem tho.
Pakistanis are usually Hispanic/mexican passing and get away with a lot of that BS unless their attire says something else.As a kid playing GTA San Andreas, I always wanted to go live in one of those towns in the Los Santos countryside. Hilly areas, Have a hunting rifle, truck and ofc, a bonafide garage. Small, quiet town surrounded by pine forests.
Then I grew up and learnt of US politics and found out that the sort of rural, backwater place I fantasized living in, is also the place I as a brown Pakistani Muslim, would be least welcome in.
Oh well...
Pakistanis are usually Hispanic/mexican passing and get away with a lot of that BS unless their attire says something else.
Good thing I am learning Spanish, then. Might come in handy.Pakistanis are usually Hispanic/mexican passing and get away with a lot of that BS unless their attire says something else.
Good thing I am learning Spanish, then. Might come in handy.
I have been to pretty much most of the lower 48 except the northeast corner (still on my list to complete),
heh! You missed the good stuff!
You need to come up here to the NE and deal with the
welcoming and open peoplewall-to-wall sarcastic smartasses like me
Just had some family come over from the US to London. They have gone crazy, hitting every kebab shop, KFC and burger joint because they are all halal!It was just a general observation, given politics and all. No finger pointing. We all have our biases. From what I've gathered the southerners are generally more hospitable as well.
I am not a travel guy but if there's any country I'd love to visit, it's good ol' USA. Esp, the wilderness and the south.
Halal food is a big problem tho.