For me this raises a few questions



1. Who are these people that are sending them hate messages?

2. How did those people find out about them posting pics in skirts?

3. Were these people already stalking them on Instagram?

4. Like who has enough time on their hand to go around on social media to find girls with even a slight hint of Pakistani genes and then start playing the moral-police.



P.S. the thread title has been deliberately altered to mislead, they are not Pakistani nor does the article subject mention that, they are British with an English father.

