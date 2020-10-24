What's new

Bringing Nawaz Mujrim back to Pakistan in handcuffs

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
31,875
63
32,981
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Imran Khan , has already indicated that capturing fugitive Mujrim , Nawaz Badshah is the #1 Priority for foreign relation office.
The deadline has been set for January which is few months away and this is an achievable target




While many people assume that such an undertaking is impossible however , it is not as impossible as it may seem
There are few reasons which make Pakistan Government's case solid in this regards. The most prominent is that Pakistani courts have already declared him a Criminal

Prior to his escape to UK , he took the reasoning of being critically ill which is why he had a compassionate ticket to travel to UK
Pakistani authorities have full authority to reclaim their escaped criminal abroad specially since his where about are well known
He is a Pakistani Passport holder , on a temporary visa to UK and now that he is running a full fledge Espionage operation against Pakistan from UK , it is only fair that Pakistan that matter directly 1 on 1 with UK

Nawaz Mujrim has prison sentence awaiting him , and UK knows his Money Laundering schemes due to Panama Leaks
UK really has no basis to protect this criminal man and it serves no political purpose

It could be possible once Nawaz Mujrim is captured, he can be transferred to a Pakistani Military C130 and be flown back seated on ground floor
 
Last edited:
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
56,099
-1
108,732
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
i dont see it happen you can not arrest his 1500 riyals salary servant safdar and thing to arrest mafia don himself ?
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
31,875
63
32,981
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
The way I would see it materialize is a direct interaction of Imran Khan's visit to UK and talking to their authorities to return a major , criminal who is a international criminal as well back to Pakistan as he faked his illness
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top