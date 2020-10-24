Bringing Nawaz Mujrim back to Pakistan in handcuffs

deadline

set for January

Imran Khan , has already indicated that capturing fugitive Mujrim , Nawaz Badshah is the #1 Priority for foreign relation office.Thehas beenwhich is few months away and this is an achievable targetWhile many people assume that such an undertaking is impossible however , it is not as impossible as it may seemThere are few reasons which make Pakistan Government's case solid in this regards. The most prominent is that Pakistani courts have already declared him a CriminalPrior to his escape to UK , he took the reasoning of being critically ill which is why he had a compassionate ticket to travel to UKPakistani authorities have full authority to reclaim their escaped criminal abroad specially since his where about are well knownHe is a Pakistani Passport holder , on a temporary visa to UK and now that he is running a full fledge Espionage operation against Pakistan from UK , it is only fair that Pakistan that matter directly 1 on 1 with UKNawaz Mujrim has prison sentence awaiting him , and UK knows his Money Laundering schemes due to Panama LeaksUK really has no basis to protect this criminal man and it serves no political purposeIt could be possible once Nawaz Mujrim is captured, he can be transferred to a Pakistani Military C130 and be flown back seated on ground floor