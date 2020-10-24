Bringing Nawaz Mujrim back to Pakistan in handcuffs

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Sep 8, 2009
Imran Khan , has already indicated that capturing fugitive Mujrim , Nawaz Badshah is the #1 Priority for foreign relation office.
The deadline has been set for January which is few months away and this is an achievable target
While many people assume that such an undertaking is impossible however , it is not as impossible as it may seem
There are few reasons which make Pakistan Government's case solid in this regards. The most prominent is that Pakistani courts have already declared him a Criminal
Prior to his escape to UK , he took the reasoning of being critically ill which is why he had a compassionate ticket to travel to UK
Pakistani authorities have full authority to reclaim their escaped criminal abroad specially since his where about are well known
He is a Pakistani Passport holder , on a temporary visa to UK and now that he is running a full fledge Espionage operation against Pakistan from UK , it is only fair that Pakistan that matter directly 1 on 1 with UK
Nawaz Mujrim has prison sentence awaiting him , and UK knows his Money Laundering schemes due to Panama Leaks
UK really has no basis to protect this criminal man and it serves no political purpose
It could be possible once Nawaz Mujrim is captured, he can be transferred to a Pakistani Military C130 and be flown back seated on ground floor
