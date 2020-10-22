What's new

Bring drivers under dope test: PM

DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
3,362
-505
5,630
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
“We need to know whether those who’re driving [vehicles] use drugs. They need to undergo dope tests. This test of every driver is absolutely essential"

1603354371365.png

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while addressing a discussion on the occasion of the National Road Safety Day 2020 through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the authorities concerned to bring drivers under a dope testing system to know whether they use drugs.

"We need to know whether those who're driving [vehicles] use drugs. They need to undergo dope tests. This test of every driver is absolutely essential. You've to do that," she said while addressing a discussion through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.


1603354412481.png

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a discussion from her official residence Ganobhaban


The Road Transport and Bridges Ministry arranged the virtual event at the auditorium of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on the occasion of the National Road Safety Day 2020.


The Prime Minister asked people not to take laws in their own hands and discard their mentality to assault drivers and attack vehicles in the case of any accident for saving victims as it invites further accidents in many cases.


She suggested that pedestrians should use Zebra crossings. "Everyone must follow traffic rules as those are effective for everyone."


Sheikh Hasina asked drivers to shun the mentality to overtake another vehicle on roads and highways as it causes accidents in many cases.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader presided over the function, while Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was connected through the virtual platform.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam delivered the welcome speech.





Source
 
I

idune

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,503
-40
11,883
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Will Hasina take a dope test herself? There was news from informed circle that Hasina was regularly taking indian made Phensedyl.
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
3,362
-505
5,630
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
idune said:
Will Hasina take a dope test herself? There was news from informed circle that Hasina was regularly taking indian made Phensedyl.
Click to expand...


@WebMaster @waz @LeGenD please take note here, this member is making unsubstantiated claims against a sitting head of State, a woman, a mother and a grandmother.


He has no proof whatsoever but he accuses her of being a drug addict.
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
3,362
-505
5,630
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
Reckless driving still rampant on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway

1603355659823.png


The expansion of the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway has virtually led to a decrease in accidents on the expressway that was once notorious for frequent such incidents, but reckless driving has risen.

Sources said the modes as well as the patterns of accidents on the busiest highway have also changed after the road renovation project.

According to the Accident Research Institute of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) and highway police, the number of accidents has come down to half following the widening of the road.


According to the Buet research in 2018, just a year after the highway extension, a total of 88 accidents took place and 118 people were killed and 262 others injured.


The number is around half that of the preceding two years that witnessed a total of at least 300 accidents that mean 150 each year.


However, in 2019, a total of 102 accidents took place and 138 people were killed and 229 injured.

The research finds that in the first two months of January and February of 2020, another 27 accidents took place while the death toll was 32 and the number of injuries was 55.



The main cause of the accident is reckless driving. After the road expansion, there is no long tailback and the number of road accidents has gone down on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
By Assistant Prof Kazi Md Shifun Newaz
Click to expand...
Assistant Prof Kazi Md Shifun Newaz of Accident Research Institute (ARI) of the engineering university told The Business Standard that the main cause of the accident is reckless driving.

"After the road expansion, there is no long tailback. The number of road accidents has gone down on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway," he added.

In 2017 June, the government inaugurated the extended Dhaka-Chattogram Highway from two to four lanes.

Molla Mohammad Shahed, additional superintendent of police of Highway Police, Cumilla, told the Business Standard that the accidents on the highway have lowered after widening the road.

"The accident patterns have also changed. In most cases, we find the buses or covered vans, which the drivers lose their control over, fall into roadside ditches," he added.

Sources said accidents like head-on collisions between vehicles have come down while those like skidding off the roads and into the roadside ditches are mostly seen.

On Wednesday afternoon, a brick-laden truck lost its control at Gazaria point on the highway breaking the road divider, and ultimately hitting a bus and a private car. This caused at least a one-hour tailback on the highway.

Abdul Malek, 40, a driver of Dhaka Express with a 10-year experience, said before 2017, they had seen the incidents of confrontation of two vehicles on the highway regularly.

"Now the road is smooth and less traffic congestion happens that has also decreased the collision between two vehicles," he added.

According to a Shyamoli Paribahan driver Jasim Uddin, the drivers are now enjoying more traffic-free highway than that it was previously.

"Nowadays, collisions between vehicles are rare, but in most cases, drivers run recklessly for which they lose control over their vehicles and cause accidents after skidding off the road," he further said.





Source
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
56,019
-1
108,614
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
idune said:
Will Hasina take a dope test herself? There was news from informed circle that Hasina was regularly taking indian made Phensedyl.
Click to expand...
DalalErMaNodi said:
@WebMaster @waz @LeGenD please take note here, this member is making unsubstantiated claims against a sitting head of State, a woman, a mother and a grandmother.


He has no proof whatsoever but he accuses her of being a drug addict.
Click to expand...
wallah i did not read @idune post but first thin in my mind came what i wrote . we need haseena's own dope test first :rofl:
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
3,362
-505
5,630
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
@waz @WebMaster @LeGenD



This user @idune is making dangerous claims against our sitting head of state. He is safe with his little American passport, but those of us who must return to BD or are already in BD are being put at risk because of him.


The fact that he is making such derogatory remarks on here, makes us guilty by association, the law doesn't care, we will be in trouble for violating the Digital security act 2017, please ban this user or delete their posts.



You're putting us regular users in a lot of trouble by letting him mouth off.


I'm not joking @Mods
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
56,019
-1
108,614
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
idune said:
Hasina is known for her erratic behavior. Hasina taking Phensedyl regularly is one but there are so many others. You got to read the book written by her one time close confidant.

Click to expand...
i think so she must be taking reguler medicine and she is under side effects of that medicine for sure
DalalErMaNodi said:
@waz @WebMaster @LeGenD



This user @idune is making dangerous claims against our sitting head of state. He is safe with his little American passport, but those of us who must return to BD or are already in BD are being put at risk because of him.


The fact that he is making such derogatory remarks on here, makes us guilty by association, the law doesn't care, we will be in trouble for violating the Digital security act 2017, please ban this user or delete their posts.



You're putting us regular users in a lot of trouble by letting him mouth off.


I'm not joking @Mods
Click to expand...
ohhh common she is not god dont be scared like a baby :what: do you people forget democracy and freedom of speech ? people mocking joking imran khan day night here he is sitting PM and millions make memes and cartoons in daily tv and print media . she is not queen of BD man
 
I

idune

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,503
-40
11,883
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
DalalErMaNodi said:
@waz @WebMaster @LeGenD



This user @idune is making dangerous claims against our sitting head of state. He is safe with his little American passport, but those of us who must return to BD or are already in BD are being put at risk because of him.

The fact that he is making such derogatory remarks on here, makes us guilty by association, the law doesn't care, we will be in trouble for violating the Digital security act 2017, please ban this user or delete their posts.
Click to expand...
Browsing through your posts and therads you opened, anyone can see through your motivation of singing regime propaganda here. Its not Bangladesh, no one forced you to post here, just walk away.
Imran Khan said:
i think so she must be taking reguler medicine and she is under side effects of that medicine for sure

ohhh common she is not god dont be scared like a baby :what: do you people forget democracy and freedom of speech ? people mocking joking imran khan day night here he is sitting PM and millions make memes and cartoons in daily tv and print media . she is not queen of BD man
Click to expand...
@DalalErMaNodi is die hard Hasina and awami regime fan, desperate to clean up Hasina's image.
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
3,362
-505
5,630
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
idune said:
Browsing through your posts and therads you opened, anyone can see through your motivation of singing regime propaganda here. Its not Bangladesh, no one forced you to post here, just walk away.


@DalalErMaNodi is die hard Hasina and awami regime fan, desperate to clean up Hasina's image.
Click to expand...





Okay you got me Tumpa, now go wash Tareq's Car.


1603358456829.png


He's waiting for you....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top