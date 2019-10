Salaam





I feel sad for the actual people affected by this - Muslims of India. The level of insecurity that must come with this environment - worrying about your loved one's safety. Hope rhings improve for them and all the other oppressed.



I fail to see how people can find humour in this. There are actual people who will be affected by this - who didn't chose all of this.



Instead of being grateful for the blessibg of Pakistan - some chose to mock the tragedy of others.

