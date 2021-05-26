Brilliant PCB, Relentless board: PSL 6 set to resume in Abu Dhabi from 9th June 2021 | Fans Happy

Obstacles Shattered by Pakistan Cricket Board: PSL to start from June 9

Timing of PSL matches from June 9

Breath of Relaxation

Hurdles in PSL 6

Brilliant PCB, Relentless cricket board officals: PSL 6 set to resume in Abu Dhabi from 9th June 2021 | Fans HappyShare this articleThe clouds of uncertainty over the remainder of PSL 6 has now come to an end and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced to kick start the remaining matches of PSL from June 9.After several meetings and hurdles, PCB got successful to announce the schedule of the PSL 6. The tournament will start on June 9 and its final is scheduled for June 24. The tournament will be played in Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.The PCB’s spokesperson said, “The remaining matches of the PSL 6 will be played from June 9 to June 24. The tournament will also have 6 double-headers, one at the play-off stages.”According to the given information,This announcement is proved as a breath of relaxation for all the stakeholders of PSL. Fans of PSL were eagerly waiting to see the schedule of PSL 6. For almost the last ten days, the remainder part of PSL 6 was in a state of shakiness and there was a question mark in its resumption. The announcement has made the day for all its stakeholders, including fans.The PCB moved PSL 6 out of the country due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. The NCOC denied permission to restart the tournament in the country. So the PCB planned to move PSL from Karachi to Abu Dhabi.But the problems didn’t end just by moving PSL to UAE. PCB faced visa delay issues, permission to land chartered flights, and quarantine protocols. Earlier, PCB was to start PSL on June 5, then on June 7. Later, after a lot of suspense June 9 is a confirmed date to resume the PSL 6.