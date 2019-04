Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah has been appointed as Minister of Interior

Brigadier Ijaz Shah is a retired Pakistan Army officer and politician who is a member of the Pakistan's National Assembly from Nankana Sahib and the Federal Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.[1] Shah formerly served as Director-General of Intelligence Bureau of Pakistan from 2004 to 2008.[2]Shah was a long-term close associate of Pervez Musharraf, and a former Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operator.[3] Shah's tenure as the head of Intelligence Bureau was controversial with accusations of political victimisation and for undermining the judiciary.[4]IB chiefEditIn 2004, Musharraf's attempt to appoint Ijaz Shah as High Commissioner to Australia was rejected in a highly unusual move by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs. Instead Musharraf appointed him to head Pakistani Intelligence Bureau on 25 February 2004, transferring his predecessor, Wali Muhammad to Australia.[5]