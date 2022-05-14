Bridge Collapse Amid Heat Wave in Pakistan Raises Fears of Massive Glacier Melt Flooding
Record-high temperatures in Pakistan caused Shisper glacier to melt rapidly, triggering the collapse of the Hassanabad Bridge along the Kara...
www.southasiainvestor.com
Record-high temperatures in Pakistan caused Shisper glacier to melt rapidly, triggering the collapse of the Hassanabad Bridge along the Karakoram Highway last week. With 7,253 known glaciers, Pakistan is home to more glacial ice than any other country on earth outside the polar regions. If these start melting in increasingly severe heat waves, there could be massive flooding in the country. Pakistan is among the most vulnerable to climate change.
India and Pakistan have been hit by a severe heat wave very early this summer. Jacobabad, a city in Sindh province, hit 122ºF (50ºC) in April, one of the highest April temperatures recorded in the world. Dadu, another city in Sindh, recorded 117ºF (47ºC). "This is the first time in decades that Pakistan is experiencing what many call a 'spring-less year," Pakistan's Minister of Climate Change, Sherry Rehman said in a statement. The consequences of rising temperatures in South Asia could be very severe, ranging from crop losses, food shortages and floods.
Pakistan's contribution to global carbon emissions is less than 1% but it is still ranked among countries most vulnerable to climate change. The energy-hungry nation needs help to finance climate-friendly development of clean energy sources and climate-resilient infrastructure. Last year at COP26 conference in Glasgow, Pakistan provided its NDCs 2021 (national determined contribution 2021) to the United Nations ahead. Some of Pakistan's NDC targets are voluntary while others are contingent upon the receipt of financial assistance from the rich nations most responsible for the climate crisis. Some of Pakistan's solution are nature-based such as its Billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP) while others require significant increase in low-carbon energy from wind, solar, hydro and nuclear.
1. Pakistan wants to be a part of the solution even though it accounts for less than 1% of global carbon emissions. . Extreme weather events are costing Pakistan significant losses of lives and property.
2. Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
3. Pakistan is moving towards renewable energy by converting 60% of its energy mix to renewable by 2030. Electric vehicle (EV) transition is also beginning in his country.
4. Aslam said: “We are one of the world leaders on nature based solutions. However, the World Bank (WB) in its Report yesterday came up with really good numbers in a comparison done of countries who are shifting their mainstream development towards environment friendly policies and Pakistan came atop among them,” the SAPM explained.
Related Links:
Haq's Musings
South Asia Investor Review
Pakistan's Energy Imports
Ten Billion Tree Tsunami: Olive Revolution in Pakistan
Rooftop Solar Net Metering Growth in Pakistan
Can Pakistan Avoid Recurring IMF Bailouts?
Pakistan is the 3rd Fastest Growing Trillion Dollar Economy
CPEC Financing: Is China Ripping Off Pakistan?
Pakistan Ramps Up Nuclear Power Generation
Is Pakistan Ready For Clean Energy Revolution?
China Global Power Database on Power Plants in Pakistan
CPEC Transforming Pakistan
Pakistan's $20 Billion Tourism Industry Boom
Pakistan Among Top 3 Countries For New Hydro Installed Capacity
Riaz Haq's YouTube Channel
PakAlumni Social Network
Bridge Collapse Amid Heat Wave in Pakistan Raises Fears of Massive Glacier Melt Flooding
Record-high temperatures in Pakistan caused Shisper glacier to melt rapidly, triggering the collapse of the Hassanabad Bridge along the Kara...
www.southasiainvestor.com