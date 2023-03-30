BRICS the most powerful pact in the world set to expand with many new countries

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Loan trap for those countries
As usual trolling interest rates on these loan are to highChina gives loan then forgives loan. Type 1 followed by a bunch of 0. Hit enter key. A few years later. Hit del key.
BRICS needs a new name.
How about...The New Order.
New Recruit
The shift from the west was bound to happen. 10, 50, 100 years. It is the Century of Asia.
not so fast.. wait and see what comes of it1st it facilitated peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
agreeMultipolar world is an undeniable fact.
China has been taking body blows from the US for the last five years from the trade wars to the tech wars to the propaganda wars (Uighur genocide Hong Kong riots, Covid) Ned funded terrorists in Hong Kong to possible biowarfare with Covid to provocations with Taiwan to the quad, aukus etc.China is starting to show it's geopolitical force.
1st it facilitated peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Then Xi's high profile visit to Russia.
Today, there are 3 world leaders in China at same time - Malaysia, Singapore and Spain.
Next on line is Emmanuel macron, though I think his visit will be pointless.
After that president Lula of Brazil is coming for a 5-day visit.
Ex-Brazil president Dilma Rousseff is now the president of NBD (BRICS bank) is now in China.
Apparently Germany's Baerbock is also planning a trip for Beijing very soon.
I think China may needs to create a waiting room for visits now. Multipolar world is an undeniable fact.
Last month Xi gave a speech and for the first time identified the US as china’s primary enemy. This is groundbreaking but of course, the tone deaf western media didn’t catch this at all.
Now they are swinging back with major body blows and they are just getting started. They are done playing defense, I would suspect they are now doing the equivalence of a surprise blitzkrieg and will effectively flip the script and permanently change the global balance of power. All bets are off now.