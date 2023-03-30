What's new

BRICS the most powerful pact in the world set to expand with many new countries

Leishangthem

Leishangthem

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
2,202
-7
2,248
Country
India
Location
India
India turned into a heel against the multipolar world with their dependence and eagerness to use USa for anti china military goals .
Global south cherishes bri,india smears bri, in fact the term debt trap which is proven to be bogus by every serious study from west,was coined by an Indian .
Indian military sovereignty is integrated to the US pacom ,modi signed the pact right after galwan incident.
India is not just two-timing Russia & US but also the global south. India is deceitful and dishonest.
India is a burden on brics and sco, india would join all these global south groups while dickriding US military and being quad , which is used to preserve US-dominated unipolar world order in asia .
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,389
21
10,392
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Vikramaditya-I said:
The shift from the west was bound to happen. 10, 50, 100 years. It is the Century of Asia.
Click to expand...

It is 'human' history.
Declining populations, complacency from easy life. Decades of sense of security and prosperity. People become 'soft'. It is human nature. Happened over the millennia in all major powerful civilizations. Nothing lasts forever.

What is particularly sad about the obvious Fall of the American dominance is that it was NOT inevitable. Knowledge is now ready available at your fingertips--something which was never globally available until only about last 2+ decades ago. One would think planners in America would have learned??

And, so, in this vein, I chuckled when a former US govt official was asked whether America is in decline. His response was something like 'As long as there are mile long queues outside American embassies around the globe we are the leader' (something like that). The guy should have known that human beings will always follow the path of least resistance, like water flows downhill. Even Pakistan has millions of refugees. But that's not something to crow about. Economic opportunities, when available, were being availed and always being availed. Before the modern 'nation-states', there were no internationally recognized boundaries as we know them now. Nothing to crow about!
 
StraightEdge

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2021
1,327
-5
1,252
Country
India
Location
India
China is starting to show it's geopolitical force.
1st it facilitated peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Then Xi's high profile visit to Russia.
Today, there are 3 world leaders in China at same time - Malaysia, Singapore and Spain.
Next on line is Emmanuel macron, though I think his visit will be pointless.
After that president Lula of Brazil is coming for a 5-day visit.
Ex-Brazil president Dilma Rousseff is now the president of NBD (BRICS bank) is now in China.
Apparently Germany's Baerbock is also planning a trip for Beijing very soon.

I think China may needs to create a waiting room for visits now. Multipolar world is an undeniable fact.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
5,564
-20
9,080
Country
China
Location
United States
StraightEdge said:
China is starting to show it's geopolitical force.
1st it facilitated peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Then Xi's high profile visit to Russia.
Today, there are 3 world leaders in China at same time - Malaysia, Singapore and Spain.
Next on line is Emmanuel macron, though I think his visit will be pointless.
After that president Lula of Brazil is coming for a 5-day visit.
Ex-Brazil president Dilma Rousseff is now the president of NBD (BRICS bank) is now in China.
Apparently Germany's Baerbock is also planning a trip for Beijing very soon.

I think China may needs to create a waiting room for visits now. Multipolar world is an undeniable fact.
Click to expand...
China has been taking body blows from the US for the last five years from the trade wars to the tech wars to the propaganda wars (Uighur genocide Hong Kong riots, Covid) Ned funded terrorists in Hong Kong to possible biowarfare with Covid to provocations with Taiwan to the quad, aukus etc.

All these years China has been exercising maximum restraint in the hopes that the relationship with the US was salvageable and could be put back on track.

Last month Xi gave a speech and for the first time identified the US as china’s primary enemy. This is groundbreaking but of course, the tone deaf western media didn’t catch this at all.

Now they are swinging back with major body blows and they are just getting started. They are done playing defense, I would suspect they are now doing the equivalence of a surprise blitzkrieg and will effectively flip the script and permanently change the global balance of power. All bets are off now.
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,389
21
10,392
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
tower9 said:
Last month Xi gave a speech and for the first time identified the US as china’s primary enemy. This is groundbreaking but of course, the tone deaf western media didn’t catch this at all.

Now they are swinging back with major body blows and they are just getting started. They are done playing defense, I would suspect they are now doing the equivalence of a surprise blitzkrieg and will effectively flip the script and permanently change the global balance of power. All bets are off now.
Click to expand...

Correct.
And what's going on right now is that China sees an 'opening' which the Russia-Ukraine war has provided for China. Geopolitics was already changing but a major Eurasian war like in the Russia-Ukraine war was bound to cause a tectonic shift, as did the two World Wars.
World's history is the history centered around Eurasia and the MENA regions. The rest of the regions' geopolitics have been footnotes!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Former Aus PM slams hostility toward China
Replies
0
Views
227
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia population increases by 5 and a half million refugees who are former Ukrainians who fled anti ethnic Russian persecution in Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
154
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Shahed-136 kamikaze drones Iran supplied to Resistance such as Hezbollah, Houthis, Popular Mobilization Forces, China, Russia, North Korea, Syria
Replies
0
Views
231
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
United Nations reject Russia's proposal to investigate Nord Stream incident (supported by allies China and Brazil which are both also BRICS countries)
Replies
3
Views
223
BHAN85
BHAN85
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
France bans ‘recreational’ use of TikTok, Twitter, Instagram
Replies
0
Views
115
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom