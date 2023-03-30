BRICS the most powerful pact in the world set to expand with many new countries

Vikramaditya-I said: The shift from the west was bound to happen. 10, 50, 100 years. It is the Century of Asia. Click to expand...

It is 'human' history.Declining populations, complacency from easy life. Decades of sense of security and prosperity. People become 'soft'. It is human nature. Happened over the millennia in all major powerful civilizations. Nothing lasts forever.What is particularly sad about the obvious Fall of the American dominance is that it was NOT inevitable. Knowledge is now ready available at your fingertips--something which was never globally available until only about last 2+ decades ago. One would think planners in America would have learned??And, so, in this vein, I chuckled when a former US govt official was asked whether America is in decline. His response was something like 'As long as there are mile long queues outside American embassies around the globe we are the leader' (something like that). The guy should have known that human beings will always follow the path of least resistance, like water flows downhill. Even Pakistan has millions of refugees. But that's not something to crow about. Economic opportunities, when available, were being availed and always being availed. Before the modern 'nation-states', there were no internationally recognized boundaries as we know them now. Nothing to crow about!