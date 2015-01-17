What's new

Breathtakingly Beautiful Places In India

1. Yumthang Valley - Sikkim
Yumthang Valley is a grazing pasture surrounded by the Himalayan mountains in North Sikkim. At a height of 3,564 metres above sea level, it's popularly known as the 'Valley of Flowers'.http://www.scoopwhoop.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/yumthank-valley-sikkim.jpg




2. Tea garden hill of Munnar
Munnar is a town that's situated in the southwestern region of Kerala. It's practically covered fully with Tea plantations, some as high as 7000 feet above sea level.




3. Stok Range, Ladakh
At 11, 845 feet, Stok Kangri in Stok Range has is a popular mountain among climbers and mountaineers. It's often considered as a practice run for Everest.





4. Nubra Valley, Ladakh
Nubra is a high altitude cold desert with rare precipitation and scant vegetation.





5. Nohkalikai Falls, Cherrapunji
Located near Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on earth, Nohkalikai Falls is one of the tallest plunge waterfalls in India. Name of the falls (in Khasi language - "Jump of Ka Likai") is linked to a legend about a local woman, Likai, who after a family tragedy became insane and jumped off the cliff next to the falls.



6. Nanda Devi
It's the second highest mountain in India. While the peak is not that easy to climb for regular folks like us, but the surrounding Nanda Devi National Park is a must visit atleast once in a lifetime.





7. Mizoram
Mizoram is a land of rolling hills, valleys, rivers and lakes. As many as 21 major hill ranges or peaks of different heights run through the length and breadth of the state, with plains scattered here and there.




8. Lonar Sarovar, Maharashtra
The Lonar Lake is a saline soda lake located at Lonar in Buldana district, Maharashtra, India which was created by a meteor impact.





9. Matheran
The smallest hill station in India, Matheran which is only 90 km from Mumbai, provides a pretty dramatic view of the sunset and the sunrise.



10. Leh
Leh, the capital of the Himalayan kingdom of Ladakh is best experienced via road trips from New Delhi.

 
11. Key Monastery
Key Gompa is a Tibetian Buddhist Monastery located on top of a hill at an altitude of 13, 668 feet above sea level close to the Spiti river in Himachal Pradesh. It reportedly, was started by 100 monks in 1855.




12. Kashmir
It's not called paradise on Earth for nothing.




13. Hoggenakal Falls
This waterfall in South India on the river Kaveri is sometimes also referred to as the "Niagara Falls" of India.





14. Tungnath, Uttarakhand
Located at an altitude of 12, 073 Feet, at Tungnath mountains you can also find the oldest Hindu shrine of Lord Shiva.




15. Drang Drung Glacier, Near Kargil
It takes about 2 days to get here from the Srinagar airport.




16. Deodar Forest, Himachal Pradesh



17. Andamans
It has 325 islands which cover an area of 6,408 km2, with the Andaman Sea to the east between the islands and the coast of Burma.

 
1. Tarkarli, Maharashtra
Frankly, almost any beach on the Konkan coast could have qualified for this spot. Tarkarli, in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra, with its pristine waters, long and narrow beaches with Shuru trees in the background, managed to earn some extra points. It's one of the most peaceful and non-commercialized beaches in India.

1a.jpg


Source



2. Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh
The very fact that Lambasingi, in Vishakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh, is one of those rare places in South India that boasts of snowfall makes this village an amazing place. Throughout the year, the temperature there ranges from 0°C to 10°C, earning it the nickname, 'Kashmir of South India'. Better go there before the others do.

2.jpg


Source



3. Osian, Rajasthan
Osian village in Jodhpur district in Rajasthan is a delight for those who love historical architecture and the fact that you get to see all of it in an oasis in the Thar Desert makes it a double whammy. The 8th to 11th century temples there make this village a must-visit destination.



3a.jpg


Source



4. Keibul Lamjao on Loktak Lake, Manipur
Keibul Lamjao, in Bishnupur district in Manipur is the world's only floating park and it's also home to the endangered Sangai deer. The floating garden on Loktak Lake is a result of decomposing plant material, locally called phumdis. You have to see it to believe it.

4.jpg


Source



5. Gavi, Kerala
We usually associate trekking with mountains and hills. But this is one wildlife trek you wouldn't want to miss. Located in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala, on the highway connecting Kollam and Madurai, Gavi is part of the Periyar Tiger Reserve. It is said that the only two gopher trees in India can be found in Gavi.

5.jpg


Source



6. Kasar Devi/Crank's Ridge, Uttarakhand
If you're interested in the hippie-way of life but are tired of the huge number of tourists in Himachal Pradesh, you need to make it a point to visit Kasar Devi village near Almora in Uttarakhand. Crank's Ridge, or Hippie Hill as the locals call it, on the way to Kasar Devi temple is also a historical place for hippies. Legends like Allen Ginsberg, Bob Dylan and Cat Stevens are some of the few people who visited this place during the peak of the Hippie movement in the sixties.

6.jpg


Source



7. Lonar Crater, Maharashtra
Located in Buldana district in Maharashtra, the Lonar Crater Lake was formed around 570,000 years ago due to a meteor impact. Owing to its high concentration of carbonate salts it's categorized as a saline soda lake. So, it's a soda lake formed by a crater. Enough said.

7.jpg


Source



8. Krem Mawmluh & Krem Ri Blai, Meghalaya
Cave exploration hasn't taken off in a big way in India, which is really surprising considering there are so many options to do so in this country. Krem Mawmluh and Krem Ri Blai, in Mehgalaya, are natural horizontal and vertical caves respectively. Make it a point to visit them at least once in your life.

8.jpg


Source

9. Killar-Kishtwar Highway, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir
You cannot be a true traveler until you go on an exciting road trip. Speaking of which, the one trail you need to experience is the treacherous but life-changing ride from Himachal Pradesh to Jammu & Kashmir through the Killar-Kishtwar Highway. Not for the faint hearted, this scenic mountain pass is even more fun if you're traveling with fellow bikers. Just keep yourself updated on news about landslides and roadblocks.

9a.jpg


Source



10. Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh
Ziro is a town in the Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh and it has been hosting the Ziro Festival of Music for the past three years. But here's the thing - the quaint little town is so attractive, that even without a crowd pulling event, it would find a spot on this list.

10.jpg
 
Haflong, Assam
North-East India is dotted with hill stations but surprisingly, Haflong is the only one in Assam. The center of the Dima Hasao district, Haflong is known for its cool climate, local liquor and an overwhelming love of pork. The Haflong Lake is one of the most beautiful lakes in the entire North-east. Not visiting this hill town would be a huge mistake.

11.jpg


Source

Auli, Uttarakhand
We Indians usually tend to associate snow with places like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir or Sikkim but did you know Uttarakhand actually has one of the most exciting ski destinations? The picturesque town of Auli hosts the National Championships of Snow Skiing and right next to the Clifftop Hotel, the town also has the world's highest artificial lake.

13.jpg


Source



Nuranang Falls, Arunachal Pradesh
Located about 2 km away from the town of Jang on the road connecting Tawang and Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh, Nuranang Falls is one the most attractive ones in Northeast India. After a song from the 1997 Bollywood film Koyla was filmed here, the place attracted more tourists.

14.jpg


Source



Unakoti, Tripura
The stone carvings in Unakoti in Tripura are one of the most detailed ones in India and yet, this place is rarely visited. As per Hindu mythology, when Lord Shiva was going to Kashi along with one crore gods and goddesses, he made a night halt at this location. He asked all of them to wake up before sun rise. It is said that in the morning, except Shiva himself, no one else woke up on time. So Shiva set out for Kashi on his own cursing the others to become stone images. Perfect for both spirituality and history enthusiasts, this is truly one of the most underrated places in the country.

15.jpg


Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh
Located in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, this village is a hotspot for paragliding. However, seeing their kids soaring from one mountaintop to the other, stunning though it may be, is something most parents would freak out about, unless you're the Osbournes.

1b.jpg


Source l himachalwatcher I Taken by Varun Chaudhary


Varkala Beach, Kerala
This little slice of God's own country is made up of a lush green cliff top overlooking a serene, radiant and largely untouched beach. Music drifts across the seashore as you mingle with people from all over the world without the pressure of your parent's itinerary.

3a.JPG


Source l blogspot



Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh
One of those places best frequented alone to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Stay at the Trout House, write your book, make some music, climb the looming mountain right opposite, and if you make it back down alive, take a dip in the river - the water's perfect.

4.jpg


Source l team-bhp



Mawlongbna, Meghalaya
About three and a half hours away from Shillong, Mawlongbna is part of around 7 villages that have newly opened up to tourism. Crystal clear lakes and several spots to base jump and trek make this an ideal place to go to with friends.

5.jpg


Source l redbull



Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
Another one of those places that simply opens up your pores and refreshes your senses. You can cycle pretty much everywhere, you can pick your own savoury mushrooms and generally frolic around and do things that your parents would also want to do but can't because they've got to keep up appearances. Best place to stay - anywhere in Karuna Farms.

6.jpg


Source l srimahalakshmitravels



Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir
Go snowboarding, get a license to teach skiing and become an undercover secret agent (I'm just kidding about that last part) without giving your parents any cause for concern.

7.jpg
 
Kheerganga, Himachal Pradesh
You just can't overstate the beauty of these Himachali hot spots. It is, however, best avoided by parents as the trek is long and arduous and the sights, though heavenly, are interspersed with people going "boom" and smoking unmentionables.

8.jpg


Source l photobucket



Pondicherry
Head out of the city, find a clear stretch of sea (there's no dearth of them) and give Kovalam School a call to hook you up with a surfboard. Ride the waves till the sun goes down and then dance around a fire to get in touch with your wild side. Definitely don't want your folks to see that!

9.jpg


Source l shunya



Lavasa
This might seem a little underwhelming but Lavasa does have one of the only sky-diving options available in India. It's really exciting but seems like something your parents wouldn't be too pleased about.

10.jpg


Source l olacabs



Pushkar, Rajasthan
A place synonymous with Hindus, tourists and a mix of culture, Pushkar in Rajasthan is famous for the Camel Fair that takes place every year. A swirl of colour and life, Pushkar is best experienced with a bunch of friends.

11.jpg


Source l destinindia



Malana, Himachal Pradesh
Pretty much self-explanatory but in case you've been living under a rock or are too lazy to Google, Malana in Himachal Pradesh grows some of the best pot in the world. A difficult trek, extreme weather conditions and a currency built around banned substances is pretty much a parental no-no. It is an amazing and other-worldly place though.

12.jpg


Source l mysterioushimachal



Goa
Goa might have a very family-friendly side, but the rampant presence of psy-trance parties and the State Department's ambiguity about nudity on a lot of beaches leaves little to the imagination. That might or might not appeal to you, but it almost definitely won't go down well with the parents.

13.jpg


Source l grandroyaltours



Puri, Orissa
This city in Orissa is an underrated haven for beach lovers. There's endless seas to discover, uninhabited and serene. These beaches are surrounded by mystical and untouched forests, making Puri perfect to find yourself spiritually. Also, there's legal ganja.

14.jpg


Source l lakshmisharath



Ghatshila, Jharkhand
This town in Jharkhand is bedecked with beautiful rivers and dams, contained within a verdant forest. Sounds like paradise? Pretty much, except for the Naxal terror threat, which, while not at red-alert levels, would still put off most parents.

15.jpg
 
Pangong Lake, Ladakh
Serene, tranquil and absolutely stunning, the Pangong Lake is indeed proof that the creator of the universe is a true artist.

1pangong.jpg

Click anywhere on the image to flip



Dal Lake, Kashmir
What can be said about this heavenly place that hasn’t been said already? Officially know as the 'jewel crown of Kashmir', it is known to be an integral part of tourism & recreation. It offers everyone with a breath-taking view & people who visit this place keep coming back for more.

2kashmir.jpg

Click anywhere on the image to flip


Valley of flowers, Uttarakhand
A sight which you feel can only be conjured up by the imagination of a poet, the Valley of Flowers is like colourful strokes on Nature’s canvas. The Alaknanda River gushing down the slopes adds to the beauty.

NS_4.jpg

Click anywhere on the image to flip


Source


Desert Of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
The winding dunes that glow in the morning, the starry-sky that mesmerise you in the night, the camel-ride that makes you feel like a king - every second you spend in the Desert of Jaisalmer is a memory that’ll last for ages.

NS_5.jpg

Click anywhere on the image to flip


Source


Lake Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan
Created in 1362 AD, this artificial fresh water lake is a remarkable testament to beauty. If you’re lucky you might even get an opportunity to take a selfie with some of the magnificent birds that visit the islands surrounding Lake Pichola.

6lakepichola.jpg


Click anywhere on the image to flip



Nuranang Falls, Arunachal Pradesh
At about 100 metres high, and situated about 6000 ft above sea level, the Nuranang Falls is a silvery cascade that’ll blow you away with not just the way it looks but the way it gushes and lashes against the rocks.

NS_7.jpg


Click anywhere on the image to flip




Source


Dzukou Valley, Kohima, Nagaland
Pristine, virginal and absolutely unscathed by any signs of artificiality the Dzukou Valley looks like the stuff dreams are made of!

NS_8.jpg

Click anywhere on the image to flip


Source


9. Sandakphu, West Bengal
The highest peak in West Bengal, Sandakphu is situated at the edge of the Singalila Park in Darjeeling. A start contrast to the traffic-infested, noise-polluted life that most of us are victims of. The trek to Sandakphu is a cathartic experience that’ll give you a more peaceful generous perspective of life.

9sandakphu.jpg


Click anywhere on the image to flip



Kutch, Gujarat
Endless, vast, awe-inspiring, it is a must-visit on every traveller’s list. Catching the sunrise and sunset while you’re in Kutch is an experience that you’ll cherish till the end of time.

10kutch.jpg
 
Kudremukh Shola Grasslands, Karnataka
Very few places will make you feel like you’re standing at the heart of nature the way Kudremukh does. Luxuriant greenery, waterfalls, chirping birds - it’s the definition of picturesqueness.

NS_11.jpg


Click anywhere on the image to flip



Source


Belum Caves, Andhra Pradesh
An archaeological marvel, the Belum Caves looks like a scene straight out of an Indiana Jones movie. The stalactite and stalagmite formations in the cave will leave you wide-eyed and open-mouthed!

s12.jpg


Click anywhere on the image to flip



Source


Agatti Island, Lakshwadeep
A picture perfect location that seems to have materialised out of a postcard! If you’re not up for activities like snorkelling or glass bottom boat ride, a stroll along the lovely beachside is enough to wash away all your woes.

s13.jpg


Click anywhere on the image to flip

Golkonda Fort, Hyderabad
A trip back in time to the world of kings and queens is what awaits you at the Golkonda Fort. Every corner, every pillar abounds in rich history and you can be rest assured that your camera won’t stop clicking once you enter this majestic place.

s15.jpg

Click anywhere on the image to flip


Source

Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan
The epitome of royal grandeur, the Chittorgarh Fort is a world of its own. Home to several historical anecdotes and legacies, the Fort is a true architectural marvel!

16chittorgarh.jpg


Click anywhere on the image to flip


Calangute Beach, Goa
It’s difficult to shortlist one beach out of Goa’s several amazing beaches but word-of-mouth itself is proof that Calangute Beach tops the list of every Indian and international tourist who visits Goa. Very few things in life can feel better than kicking off your shoes, reclining on a beach chair and sipping on a drink sitting at Calangute Beach.

17calangute.jpg


Click anywhere on the image to flip

Shanti Stupa, Leh, Jammu & Kashmir
A magnificent and unique structure that will leave you awe-struck with its simplicity and its meditative nature. If spirituality ever needed a poster, the Shanti Stupa would be the perfect picture on it.

s20.jpg
 
Daman
This quaint little place some 170 kms north of Mumbai does not often get the attention it deserves. Daman has everything you need in a holiday destination - beaches, forts, casinos and cheap liquour. Daman, especially the Moti Daman area, has a lovely old world charm to it. Riding around on these picturesque boulevards was a very welcome change from the usual highways you encounter.

1.jpg




2. The Highways in Rajasthan
I had taken the route from Ahmedabad - Udaipur - Ajmer - Jaipur. Of course the forts and lakes in every Rajasthani city is something you ought to visit but riding past the desert highways is a sight that'll capture your imagination. The highways are good and the contours of the hills on the side of the road seem like they have been highlighted on purpose. Also when you pass by the villages on the way you see people in the most colorful turbans.

2.jpg




3. Srinagar to Leh
You may have heard it a hundred times before but I'll tell you again. It is one of the most beautiful stretches in the country, and an exceptional one to unravel on a motorcycle. Glaciers, snow capped mountain ranges, clear rivers on the side, sleepy little towns - you will pass by all of them. All of this with a cool and sometimes chilly breeze for company.

3.jpg




4. Leh to Khardungla Top
At 18,380 feet, Khardung La is the world's highest motorable road. There is a possibility of ice that has not melted on these roads which makes your motorcycle sway more than 90 degrees sometimes. But once you reach there, it is an amazing feeling. Khardung La is to a motorcyclist what Everest is to a mountaineer.

4.jpg




5. Leh to Tso Moriri Lake
I have heard stories about UFO sightings in Ladakh. Riding on this road, I think I can easily believe in them. The roads are empty even by Ladakh standards, there are no signs of life and the mountains keep on changing colours in a trippy way. Just the kind of place aliens would love to frequent.

5.jpg




6. Siliguri to Darjeeling
This was a route where I lost my way and I went up these narrow roads that climbed up a steep mountain. I am glad that I lost my way. Sometimes you need to lose your way to find a better way.

6.jpg




7. Sikkim
Narrow roads snaking through lush green mountains interrupted by tiny little waterfalls everywhere is just what heaven feels like. Sikkim during monsoons is just magical. To top that, you have Buddhist monasteries and friendly people that just make your day. I was treated nicely in every part of the country but people in Sikkim have a very attractive niceness to them. The place is beautiful and the people are even more beautiful. It is just a pleasure riding around in the state.

7.jpg




8. Tawang
Reaching Tawang was the most difficult part in my trip. The roads are pathetic. There are stretches where your motorcycle moves in the slush like a raft moves in a rapid during white water rafting. But the views on the route are worth all the discomfort.

8.jpg




9. Itanagar to Jorhat via Majauli Island
Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) to Jorhat (Assam) is 330 kms by road. There is a shortcut though. You just have to take your motorcycle on a boat 4 times. There is something very romantic about taking your motorcycle on a boat across a river. When that river happens to be the Brahmaputra, you are just in awe of how huge the river is. The Brahmaputra seems as big as a sea. You just have to be on that boat.

9.jpg
 
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura
The Northeastern states of India, especially these four states, have been out of mainstream national consciousness. There is rarely any news about them in the mainstream media. I spent some 14 days in these 4 states, just riding around or staying put in some city, to more more about them. These are beautiful places with wonderful cultures and they definitely deserve more attention than they get.

10.jpg




11. Shillong to Cherrapunji
This is one stretch that anyone who loves riding has to experience. While riding on most hilly terrains, you have mountains on one side and a valley on the other side. This route is different as you tend to ride on top of the mountains.

11.jpg




12. Ranchi to Jabalpur

This stretch takes two days with a halt in Ambikapur, but thankfully I did it, otherwise I would have never known just how beautiful Chattisgarh is. It was a lovely surprise, especially the part some 80 Kms before Jabalpur. It's the kind of place where movies should be shot in.

12.jpg




13. Rameshwaram
I crossed the Pamban bridge and reached Rameshwaram and I thought I had seen it all. But then I reached this place on my way to Dhanushkodi from Rameshwaram. Just one look at the picture and you'll understand why it is one of the most memorable points in my trip.

13.jpg




14. Kovalam Beach, Trivandrum

The water here is just so blue. It will invigorate anyone who looks upon it. If not for the blue, then just take your motorcycle to Kovalam for a lovely photo.

14.jpg




15. Wandering aimlessly in Leh
Finally when you are in Leh, take your motorcycle and wander aimlessly. Wherever you go, you can be sure that it is going to be beautiful. This picture was taken somewhere near Leh, where I went off-road for a bit, some 20 Kms after Leh on the Leh - Manali highway. This is my most favourite picture from this trip.

15.jpg
 
d
Bhangarh, Rajasthan
The ruins of this fort are said to be haunted and consequently have attained an air of abandonment. Few people venture close to the fort itself, especially at night time, but it is a wonder to look at, plus it's a good test of your guts and courage!

1.jpg


Source - deviantart



2. Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu
This ghost town on Pamban Island is famous for it's Ramayana connection. Two devastating cyclones reduced the town to what it is today - a shadow. And yet, it is one place that'll haunt your memories. It has religious significance as the Ram Setu, which connected India and Sri Lanka earlier.

2.jpg


Source - staticflickr



3. Ross Island, Andaman
An earthquake in 1941 forced British colonialists to shift their Andaman headquarters, leaving the island to it's own devices. It now functions as a pleasant tourist attraction for it's ancient and mysterious insides, comprising of mossed over settlements and amazonian attractions.

3.jpg


Source - farm8



4. Vijayanagara, Karnataka
These ruins can boast of a world heritage site tag. It has an ancient background chalk full of interesting rulers and stories. It was the capital of the historic Vijayanagara empire and also the second most populous city in the world in 1500.

4b.jpg


Source - nikitasmits



5. Fatehpur Sikri, Agra
Fatehpur Sikri was abandoned in 1585 due to lack of water and has been a tourist attraction since. No surprise considering it was Emperor Akbar's capital for a while and boasts of pristine architecture.

5.JPG


Source - wikimedia



6. Chiktan, Ladakh
This castle in Kargil is like Dracula's lair in real life. Located at the top of an isolated mountain, it juts out , looming eerily overhead and casting a shadow of abandon along the lower areas.

6.jpg


Source - pbase



7. The village of death - Kuldhara, Rajasthan
Kuldhara is a famous ghost town who's bizarre history still hasn't been solved. The people of the town mysteriously disappeared collectively around 300 years ago and were never seen since. It now stands as a strange testament to the weirdness of our towns.

7.jpg


Source - traveltalesfromindia



8. Shettihalli Church, Hassan District, Karnataka
This long lasting church built by French missionaries in the 1800s stands testament to the otherworldly beauty of abandoned places of worship. It withstands the flow and ebb of the Hemavathi river which routinely submerges it to no avail because it still stands strong.

8.jpg


Source - teambhp



9. Gandikota, Andhra Pradesh
Gandikota in Andhra Pradesh runs as a huge course of cliffs and river. If you're a fan of empty spaces and wide open areas, this is your paradise. Our very own Grand Canyon right in India, and it's so khaali!

9b.jpg
 
Tinchuley, West Bengal
Even though its neighbours,Siliguri and Darjeeling have been thronged by tourists, the small village of Tinchuley has escaped the rush. Perfect for quiet strolls and family outings, this village gets its name from the three main peaks surrounding it that resemble three chimneys. The view points on these peaks, from which you can see Darjeeling, Gangtok, Kalimpong and even Mount Kanchenjungha, are a major draw for the few visitors this place receives.

1.jpg


Source



Mainpat, Chhattisgarh
You've heard of the Tibetan settlements in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka but did you know there's another one in Chhattisgarh? In the 1960s, a group of Tibetan refugees who were working as road construction workers in nearby Sitapur, settled in Mainpat. The Thakpo Shedupling Monastery is one of the main attractions here, apart from the awesome food and warm Tibetan hospitality, of course.

2a.jpg


Source



Nighoj, Maharashtra
Situated 90 kms away from Pune, this village in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra is famous for the unusual but naturally created potholes on the Kukadi riverbed. Geologists say that sometime in the past, the Kukadi river must have flowed out of the highlands and hit the rocks with such force that it resulted in these potholes and even a gorge that runs along the riverbed.

3.jpg


Source



Daringbadi, Odisha
Considering summers are pretty hot in Odisha, with temperatures going well above 50°C in many places, it is quite surprising that the state also has a place like Daringbadi, which is known to receive snowfall in winter. This little hill station is surrounded by thick rain forests with an abundance of wild animals.

4.jpg


Source



Kaas Plateau, Maharashtra
Kaas Plateau lies on the Sahyadri Range of the Western Ghats, 22 km from Satara City, Maharashtra. The 1000 hectare plateau is layered with wild flowers and if you were to visit the place in August or September, there's a chance you might think you've ended up in a B.R. Chopra film or a scenic HD wallpaper - it's just that beautiful.

5a.jpg


Source



Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim
Located at a height of 17,100 ft, Gurudongmar Lake in Sikkim is one of the highest lakes in the world. It is believed that Guru Nanak Dev Ji, on his way to Tibet, stopped here to quench his thirst. With his stick, he cracked the ice which led to the formation of the lake. It is said that even during the roughest winter, there is always some part of the lake that remains unfrozen.

6.jpg


Source



Dharchula, Uttarakhand
On the way to Mansarovar Lake, lies Dharchula, a scenic town in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. It's a border town between Indian and Nepal and yet people from both sides pass through without any restrictions, as long as they aren't carrying any cargo. The Rung people living in the area have been native to this place before recorded history.

7.jpg


Source



Garamur, Assam
Garamur is one of the many satras in Majuli, the world's largest river island. Majuli has been the cultural centre of the Ahom Kingdom but the tragedy it faces today is that of land erosion, owing to the aggressive flooding in this region. Dance, theatre, mask-making, Vaishnavite culture are all parts of everyday life in Majuli. Garamur, in particular, is one of the key attractions in this region.

8.jpg


Source



Radhanagar Beach, Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Radhanagar Beach, aka Beach No. 7 in Havelock, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is quite unique. Ideally, it shouldn't have been on this list, considering it's quite famous. In 2004, TIME magazine even voted it as the 'Best Beach in Asia'. But the way this beach is maintained and the serene nature of the waters around it, makes you feel like its your own private inlet. Thankfully, it hasn't seen the gross commercialization that most other popular beaches do.

9.jpg
 
Pelling, Sikkim
This small town in West Sikkim is slowly waking up to its strategic importance, especially for trekkers and mountaineers. However, most of the land around Pelling is still pretty much untouched by "tourism" making it one of the best places to visit in the state. The holy Khecheopalri Lake and the ancient Pemayangtse Monastery are other potential crowd pullers in the area.

10.jpg


Source



Gandikota, Andhra Pradesh
India's answer to the Grand Canyon, Gandikota in Andhra Pradesh is a amazing place to visit. The village has a fort, some temples and even a Jamia Masjid. But the best part about this place is the Pennar river, which cuts through the canyon. Still a relatively quiet place, this village has huge potential for tourism.

11.jpg



Source



Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu
If Edgar Allan Poe were to design a town, it would look somewhat like Dhanushkodi. After a cyclone washed out the entire railway line leading to the Pamban Island station in 1964, which also saw 100 passengers in a train get washed away into the sea, this place has become a ghost town. And that's what makes it supremely creepy and yet beautiful. The ruins of the church and the railway station add to the eerie setting.

12.jpg


Source



Phawngpui, Mizoram
Quite frankly, Mizoram doesn't get the credit it deserves when it comes to tourism. Once you visit the state, you'll realize the abundant varieties of flora and fauna that can be found there. Phawngpui Peak is the highest one in Mizoram and it offers an amazing view of the Myanmar border and the hills and valleys below.

13.jpg


Source



Phuktal Monastery, Jammu & Kashmir
Imagine a monastery built like a honeycomb. Well, you don't really have to if you've seen the Phuktal Monastery in Ladakh. This cliff-side monastery was built in the 12th century and it houses about 70 Buddhist monks. The foundation of the entire thing is merely built with clay and twigs. The monastery is built right under a cave entrance on the cliff. The earliest inhabitants of the cave were the 16 legendary followers of Buddha, whose images can still be found on the cave walls.

14.jpg


Source



Tosh, Himachal Pradesh
Tosh is the new Kasol. Imagine Kasol without its shops, plethora of restaurants, hotels and you have Tosh. Still mostly a village with slate roof houses, Tosh is soon turning out to be the new favourite of hippies coming to Himachal for the good stuff. Located 3 kms up from Bharsheni, Tosh is connected to the rest of the world through a wooden bridge. But once you go there, you might feel you're in a different era altogether. Or it could be other substances. You never know.

15.jpg
 
Triund
Trekking is generally done in groups but there is something about going on a trek all by yourself. Trekking all by yourself with no one but yourself to motivate you to keep on walking can be quite taxing. But the joy of discovering the spectacular views from the summit will revive your spirits instantly. It is the perfect getaway if you want to spend some time alone in the lap of the Himalayas.

1.jpg


Source



Udaipur
Udaipur is an exotic destination for solo travelers. Far from the fast city life, it will offer you a picturesque beauty of India's royal past. Go for a long walk with a camera and re-discover the beauty of Udaipur Hawelis during the day. Enjoy peaceful-cold nights reading a book and sipping hot tea in the relaxed atmosphere of the city.

2.jpg


Source


Leh-Srinagar Highway
Road trips are fun with friends, but it's something else when you decide to take one alone. The highway from Leh to Srinagar is full of scenic beauty and will give you the much needed thrill. It is a perfect escapade for all the backpackers who want to travel to a quiet place and spend some time alone.

3.jpg


Source



Ziro Valley
Ziro Valley is the heartland of every solo traveler. The place is serene and beautiful and will leave you alone with just your thoughts for company. The stunning natural beauty is like nectar for the soul. You will discover a little about yourself in every hue of Ziro Valley.

4.jpg


Source



Pushkar
The perfect place to visit alone and get charmed by the liveliness of the place. Also, here you can mingle with a lot of foreigners and learn about their culture and lives. Experience the tranquility preserved amidst the aartis at holy ghats and temples. The energy of Pushkar will rejuvenate you, leaving behind a journey to remember.

5.jpg


Source



Gomukh
The rigorous journey through the treks of Gomukh motivates you to keep going on your own. You don't need anyone but yourself to fall in love with the beauty of this exotic place. Brace the mountain air along with the bustling river and experience the best of travelling alone. Leave everyone behind and indulge in the serene sights.

6a.jpg


Source



Mahabalipuram
The tranquil surroundings of Mahabalipuram will fill your heart with peace. You will appreciate the beauty of nature surrounded by water and greenery. It is a paradise for solo travelers who want to spend some time with themselves. The relaxing environment will fill you with peace and joy.

7a.jpg


Source



Kasol
Visit this place for an out-worldly experience. Lose yourself in the mountains and rivers of Kasol. Take a walk on an beautiful sunny day all by yourself. Get lost and discover new places. That's what this place is all about. The beauty of Kasol will quickly lure you. When you travel solo, you get a chance to get to know people from different cultures.

8.jpg


Source



Tawang Monastery
Looking for inner peace? There is nothing to plan. Just pack your bags and visit Tawang on your own. You don't need anyone to accompany you because here you will rediscover yourself. Retrospect and meditate in the monastery surrounded by snow-capped mountains and tranquil streams and lakes

.

tawang.jpg
 
Jog Falls
Take a train, then a bus and finally pitch a tent; take a solo trip to the second highest waterfalls in India. Experience the adrenaline rush and do something exciting. You are all by yourself and free to do whatever you want to. Go wild, go crazy. After all, it's your trip.

10.jpg


Source


12. Kutch
Disconnect from everything around you, especially the tension and worries, and lose yourself. Catch up on some long overdue fun, pack your bags and enjoy the the Great Rann of Kutch.

12.jpg


Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand
This place will make you feel like you're in a calendar. Such is the variety in the colours and hues of the flowers that just a slight change in angle will make you feel like you're in a completely different frame.

valley.jpg


Source



Thikse Monastery, Ladakh
With cloudy skies in the background, you should angle the camera upwards so that the monastery can be captured in all its regalia.

thikse.jpg


Source



Amer Fort, Jaipur
Approach the fort, stand at the entrance, and look up. Have you ever seen something so beautiful and majestic as this? If photographed with a clear sky in the backdrop, the various colours and designs of the fort will come alive.

amber.jpg
 

