Breathtakingly Beautiful Places In India

1. Yumthang Valley - Sikkim
Yumthang Valley is a grazing pasture surrounded by the Himalayan mountains in North Sikkim. At a height of 3,564 metres above sea level, it's popularly known as the 'Valley of Flowers'.http://www.scoopwhoop.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/yumthank-valley-sikkim.jpg
2. Tea garden hill of Munnar
Munnar is a town that's situated in the southwestern region of Kerala. It's practically covered fully with Tea plantations, some as high as 7000 feet above sea level.
3. Stok Range, Ladakh
At 11, 845 feet, Stok Kangri in Stok Range has is a popular mountain among climbers and mountaineers. It's often considered as a practice run for Everest.
4. Nubra Valley, Ladakh
Nubra is a high altitude cold desert with rare precipitation and scant vegetation.
5. Nohkalikai Falls, Cherrapunji
Located near Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on earth, Nohkalikai Falls is one of the tallest plunge waterfalls in India. Name of the falls (in Khasi language - "Jump of Ka Likai") is linked to a legend about a local woman, Likai, who after a family tragedy became insane and jumped off the cliff next to the falls.
6. Nanda Devi
It's the second highest mountain in India. While the peak is not that easy to climb for regular folks like us, but the surrounding Nanda Devi National Park is a must visit atleast once in a lifetime.
7. Mizoram
Mizoram is a land of rolling hills, valleys, rivers and lakes. As many as 21 major hill ranges or peaks of different heights run through the length and breadth of the state, with plains scattered here and there.
8. Lonar Sarovar, Maharashtra
The Lonar Lake is a saline soda lake located at Lonar in Buldana district, Maharashtra, India which was created by a meteor impact.
9. Matheran
The smallest hill station in India, Matheran which is only 90 km from Mumbai, provides a pretty dramatic view of the sunset and the sunrise.
10. Leh
Leh, the capital of the Himalayan kingdom of Ladakh is best experienced via road trips from New Delhi.
