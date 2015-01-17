Breathtakingly Beautiful Places In India

Daman

2. The Highways in Rajasthan

3. Srinagar to Leh

4. Leh to Khardungla Top

5. Leh to Tso Moriri Lake

6. Siliguri to Darjeeling

7. Sikkim

8. Tawang

9. Itanagar to Jorhat via Majauli Island

This quaint little place some 170 kms north of Mumbai does not often get the attention it deserves. Daman has everything you need in a holiday destination - beaches, forts, casinos and cheap liquour. Daman, especially the Moti Daman area, has a lovely old world charm to it. Riding around on these picturesque boulevards was a very welcome change from the usual highways you encounter.I had taken the route from Ahmedabad - Udaipur - Ajmer - Jaipur. Of course the forts and lakes in every Rajasthani city is something you ought to visit but riding past the desert highways is a sight that'll capture your imagination. The highways are good and the contours of the hills on the side of the road seem like they have been highlighted on purpose. Also when you pass by the villages on the way you see people in the most colorful turbans.You may have heard it a hundred times before but I'll tell you again. It is one of the most beautiful stretches in the country, and an exceptional one to unravel on a motorcycle. Glaciers, snow capped mountain ranges, clear rivers on the side, sleepy little towns - you will pass by all of them. All of this with a cool and sometimes chilly breeze for company.At 18,380 feet, Khardung La is the world's highest motorable road. There is a possibility of ice that has not melted on these roads which makes your motorcycle sway more than 90 degrees sometimes. But once you reach there, it is an amazing feeling. Khardung La is to a motorcyclist what Everest is to a mountaineer.I have heard stories about UFO sightings in Ladakh. Riding on this road, I think I can easily believe in them. The roads are empty even by Ladakh standards, there are no signs of life and the mountains keep on changing colours in a trippy way. Just the kind of place aliens would love to frequent.This was a route where I lost my way and I went up these narrow roads that climbed up a steep mountain. I am glad that I lost my way. Sometimes you need to lose your way to find a better way.Narrow roads snaking through lush green mountains interrupted by tiny little waterfalls everywhere is just what heaven feels like. Sikkim during monsoons is just magical. To top that, you have Buddhist monasteries and friendly people that just make your day. I was treated nicely in every part of the country but people in Sikkim have a very attractive niceness to them. The place is beautiful and the people are even more beautiful. It is just a pleasure riding around in the state.Reaching Tawang was the most difficult part in my trip. The roads are pathetic. There are stretches where your motorcycle moves in the slush like a raft moves in a rapid during white water rafting. But the views on the route are worth all the discomfort.Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) to Jorhat (Assam) is 330 kms by road. There is a shortcut though. You just have to take your motorcycle on a boat 4 times. There is something very romantic about taking your motorcycle on a boat across a river. When that river happens to be the Brahmaputra, you are just in awe of how huge the river is. The Brahmaputra seems as big as a sea. You justto be on that boat.