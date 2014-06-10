What's new

FILE - A Saudi woman pushes her shopping cart outside a supermarket in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 30, 2020, with Saudi King Salman, right, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman depicted in a mural.

AP Photo/Amr Nabil, FileFILE - A Saudi woman pushes her shopping cart outside a supermarket in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 30, 2020, with Saudi King Salman, right, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman depicted in a mural.

King Salman's opposition to the move makes it unlikely to be realized any time soon

A “significant” breakthrough has been made in negotiations to normalize ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Hebrew-language newspaper Israel Hayom reported Sunday morning.

While the report did not disclose what the breakthrough consisted of, it noted that King Salman still opposed the move, which is why a historic breakthrough is not expected in the near future.

But during the American delegation's visit at Riyadh last week, headed by special White House advisor Jared Kushner, a proposal for a triangle accord between Israel, Saudi and the US was suggested, similar in fashion to the recent Kosovo-Israel announcement.

The move is deemed very sensitive and there is no guarantee that it will come into fruition, the report added.
Moreover, there are conflicting opinions within the Trump administration if a peace agreement with Riyadh is a good move for Jerusalem at this hour.

Some assess that it is not the right time to strike a peace deal with Saudi because by and large the Saudi people possess anti-Israeli sentiments -- much in contrast to those of the Emirati people.

Well does to my Jewish brothers and sisters, Israel is truly a peace-loving nation, and even after years of hatred directed towards you you are still pushing for peace in the region.

Truly you are God's chosen people.
 
That means that Usrael has agreed to a two states solution according to the Arab initiative..called also the Saudi initiative..

This Uasraeli report sound weird.. too many contradicting statements..sounds really fabricated..
 
No surprise They have history of befriending white European homosexuals over their own ( Lawrence the gay )
 
