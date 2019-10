don't want to make fun but as soon as I heard about this, the first thing came to my mind was "The Season of Platelets".



Two of his ailments are genuine since long, I mean way before his arrest or even NAB trials. The platelet thing is however, new. I wouldn't discard the possibility as such due to viral dengue attack so they seems to have some bites. As long as money is coming back to Pakistan and we are about to send them not just out of country but politics for life; I wouldn't loose hope. If, god forbid, a useless exercise is underway then, I don't have any words but that seems to be little to none. The bright side has more chances and I am sure In'Sha'ALLAH.



If people want them to rot in jail, die and become a political martyr whereby their handlers will then lend their support to next generation of these politicos and people will still live in misery while country will be looted to the last drop. We haven't yet dealt with Bhutto and we should not forget this.



Be it Nawaz or AZZ or any other corrupt; recovering money through official channel is a long & exhausting path. There are also possibilities that their handlers will at-least help them to no to loose such money as they promised for the kin. So, having the money back in lieu of sending them forever, is not a bad thing as compare to having nothing in return rather their next generations playing martyr card and getting ready to rule over country yet again.







Exactly. There is no conclusion in view of these news of ailment at all.

