Breaking: Yuan Surges After Report on Saudis Accepting Currency for Oil

Yuan Surges After Report on Saudis Accepting Currency for Oil​

Yuan Surges After Report on Saudis Accepting Currency for Oil The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines and jumped toward its highs of the day following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.

Benjamin PurvisTue, March 15, 2022, 11:01 PM(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines and jumped toward its highs of the day following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.The offshore dollar-yuan pair fell to be down 0.1% on the day at around 6.3871, having earlier been as high as 6.4108. The onshore yuan also climbed.