What's new

Breaking: Yuan Surges After Report on Saudis Accepting Currency for Oil

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
44,663
-5
87,654
Country
China
Location
China

Yuan Surges After Report on Saudis Accepting Currency for Oil​

Benjamin Purvis
Tue, March 15, 2022, 11:01 PM

(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines and jumped toward its highs of the day following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.

The offshore dollar-yuan pair fell to be down 0.1% on the day at around 6.3871, having earlier been as high as 6.4108. The onshore yuan also climbed.

www.bloomberg.com

Yuan Surges After Report on Saudis Accepting Currency for Oil

The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines and jumped toward its highs of the day following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's yuan surges to record-high versus major peers amid Ukraine crisis, Yuan at the precipice to becoming an alternative Global Reserve Currency
2
Replies
21
Views
725
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
beijingwalker
China’s Massive Current Account, Capital Surpluses Underpin Yuan
Replies
0
Views
182
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's yuan hovers at near 4-year high as Russia attacks Ukraine, boosted by rising demand for less risky assets as Russian forces began attacking
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
siegecrossbow
siegecrossbow
beijingwalker
Russia and China bilateral trade moving to the Yuan, gradually replacing the US dollar
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
China’s digital yuan could challenge the dollar’s domination as the currency of choice in international trade this decade, fintech expert predicts
Replies
0
Views
7
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom