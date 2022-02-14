What's new

Breaking : Vedanta Partners With Foxconn To Make Semiconductors In India

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,871
-14
8,621
Country
India
Location
India
Vedanta Ltd. has tied up with Hon Hai Technology Group to make semiconductors locally after India announced incentives for chip companies to boost domestic production. Vedanta will hold the majority stake in a joint venture with Foxconn, as Taiwan's Hon Hai is also called, according to a media statement said. Vedanta Group promoter Anil Agarwal will be the chairman of the JV.
Discussions are on with a few state governments to finalise the location of the plant, the statement said.


The deal follows India's recent policy to offer Rs 76,000-crore production-linked incentive for chipmakers as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to boost domestic electronics manufacturing.

Read more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/busi...-with-foxconn-to-make-semiconductors-in-india
Copyright © BloombergQuint

www.bloombergquint.com

Vedanta Partners With Foxconn To Make Semiconductors In India

Discussions are on with a few state governments to finalise the location of the plant.
www.bloombergquint.com www.bloombergquint.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493200069092601858

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493211770747768832

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493169276039036928

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493206824752848899
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,297
-2
1,154
Country
India
Location
Nepal
I don’t think Vedanta will manufacture chips, Government of India is eyeing TSMC and Intel for manufacturing chips in India. Only if government expands current PLI Scheme for a 3rd plant then there might be chances, or maybe they’re looking for an OSAT facility.
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
1,204
0
1,003
Country
India
Location
Canada
It would be interesting to speculate which state will be the benefactor of this investment. Telengana and Karnataka will have the most chances as per recent trend.

Both Foxconn and Vendanta have had a bad experience in TN recently. So I think that this state is least likely despite favorable port access and electronic manufacturing industries.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,297
-2
1,154
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Wood said:
It would be interesting to speculate which state will be the benefactor of this investment. Telengana and Karnataka will have the most chances as per recent trend.

Both Foxconn and Vendanta have had a bad experience in TN recently. So I think that this state is least likely despite favorable port access and electronic manufacturing industries.
Click to expand...
TN is full of PLIjeevis, Karnataka is a great destination for such facilities, although OSAT plants can be distributed across the country in various locations if I’m not wrong. Areas around Hyderabad and Bangalore are good for such plants, but my bet would be Karnataka more than Telangana.
 
S

satyamev

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 26, 2021
87
0
66
Country
India
Location
India
Sudarshan said:
TN is full of PLIjeevis, Karnataka is a great destination for such facilities, although OSAT plants can be distributed across the country in various locations if I’m not wrong. Areas around Hyderabad and Bangalore are good for such plants, but my bet would be Karnataka more than Telangana.
Click to expand...
it's not really a chip plant.
The vedanta group is investing in lcd screen manufacturing and some sort of chip plant , with the 15 b usd.
asia.nikkei.com

Foxconn to build chip plant in India with local metals company

The joint venture supports Modi's plan for a domestic semiconductor ecosystem
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
Foxconn has a 40 % share with just 118 m usd investment.
Chip plants are in the range of 20 to 40 b usd range , unless prices have fallen drastically.

All news agencies are reporting a sand to chip fab plant , but it could just be one agency picking up.the news from another.
 
A

Arulmozhi Varman

FULL MEMBER
Oct 14, 2018
1,575
-14
1,270
Country
India
Location
Canada
Wood said:
It would be interesting to speculate which state will be the benefactor of this investment. Telengana and Karnataka will have the most chances as per recent trend.

Both Foxconn and Vendanta have had a bad experience in TN recently. So I think that this state is least likely despite favorable port access and electronic manufacturing industries.
Click to expand...

Yup. Vedanta has had a really bad experience in TN. Most they won't. But Foxconn had bad issues in Karnataka as well. Infact bad than TN.

But mostly yes it won't be in TN.
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
1,204
0
1,003
Country
India
Location
Canada
satyamev said:
LCD screen manufacturing has massive potential. Even this is very good news.
Click to expand...
Yes, I don't think any country manufactures LCD panels outside Japan-Korea and China. Even China does not lead in this space. US has a very negligible presence.

India simply imports LCD panels for the mobile phones 'manufactured'. Only 12% value addition in 'Indian' mobile phones. This will likely improve the value addition done in India meaningfully.
 
A

Arulmozhi Varman

FULL MEMBER
Oct 14, 2018
1,575
-14
1,270
Country
India
Location
Canada
satyamev said:
it's not really a chip plant.
The vedanta group is investing in lcd screen manufacturing and some sort of chip plant , with the 15 b usd.
asia.nikkei.com

Foxconn to build chip plant in India with local metals company

The joint venture supports Modi's plan for a domestic semiconductor ecosystem
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
Foxconn has a 40 % share with just 118 m usd investment.
Chip plants are in the range of 20 to 40 b usd range , unless prices have fallen drastically.

All news agencies are reporting a sand to chip fab plant , but it could just be one agency picking up.the news from another.
Click to expand...

I have little.trust left in non tech majors when they suddenly start to invest in a different industry. It takes lots of homework and MoUs to get it done.

Moreover all chip plants do not need that scale.of investments. Simple commonly used chips can be manufactured with lil investments. You just need to pay the patent, take.the design and start manufacturing for simple chips like 222 IC, Power regulator ICs, Arduino chipsets etc.

If you are going for high end Computers and phone processors along with for 5G/6G chipsets then it would cost that much money.
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
1,794
-23
2,839
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
1644846975712.png
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,297
-2
1,154
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Wood said:
Yes, I don't think any country manufactures LCD panels outside Japan-Korea and China. Even China does not lead in this space. US has a very negligible presence.

India simply imports LCD panels for the mobile phones 'manufactured'. Only 12% value addition in 'Indian' mobile phones. This will likely improve the value addition done in India meaningfully.
Click to expand...
Samsung recently shifted its Display manufacturing to Noida p, what does it make. AMOLED Panels? And yes I feel Vedanta will participate in the display fab PLI as 2 Display fabs are also supposed to be set up.

Arulmozhi Varman said:
I have little.trust left in non tech majors when they suddenly start to invest in a different industry. It takes lots of homework and MoUs to get it done.

Moreover all chip plants do not need that scale.of investments. Simple commonly used chips can be manufactured with lil investments. You just need to pay the patent, take.the design and start manufacturing for simple chips like 222 IC, Power regulator ICs, Arduino chipsets etc.

If you are going for high end Computers and phone processors along with for 5G/6G chipsets then it would cost that much money.
Click to expand...
We’ll have to start from somewhere
 
A

Arulmozhi Varman

FULL MEMBER
Oct 14, 2018
1,575
-14
1,270
Country
India
Location
Canada
satyamev said:
LCD screen manufacturing has massive potential. Even this is very good news.

This is with a Japanese company.
Click to expand...

LCD? The world has gone to move on to LED's. It's at best an useless bandwidth if you ask me. Moreover world over, 90% of TVs use either Samsung other LG screen panels. Remaining ones use Sony and the rest. Samsung already manufactures LEDs here.

As usual Vedanta like.any other big mouthed company is blowing smoke.
 
S

satyamev

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 26, 2021
87
0
66
Country
India
Location
India
Wood said:
Yes, I don't think any country manufactures LCD panels outside Japan-Korea and China. Even China does not lead in this space. US has a very negligible presence.

India simply imports LCD panels for the mobile phones 'manufactured'. Only 12% value addition in 'Indian' mobile phones. This will likely improve the value addition done in India meaningfully.
Click to expand...
it's not only for India. These have standardized manufacturing processes, except the absolute latest ones like oleds, and the market is the whole world.
About time.
I have been seriously pissed with tata group for wasting billions in buying companies in uk , while not investing anything in the sunrise industries in India.

Arulmozhi Varman said:
I have little.trust left in non tech majors when they suddenly start to invest in a different industry. It takes lots of homework and MoUs to get it done.

Moreover all chip plants do not need that scale.of investments. Simple commonly used chips can be manufactured with lil investments. You just need to pay the patent, take.the design and start manufacturing for simple chips like 222 IC, Power regulator ICs, Arduino chipsets etc.

If you are going for high end Computers and phone processors along with for 5G/6G chipsets then it would cost that much money.
Click to expand...
just need the right partner to handhold you at the start.
Japanese and koreans support you very well after equipment supply. So do the germans.
The rest of the world, depends on your luck.

Sudarshan said:
Samsung recently shifted its Display manufacturing to Noida p, what does it make. AMOLED Panels? And yes I feel Vedanta will participate in the display fab PLI as 2 Display fabs are also supposed to be set up.


We’ll have to start from somewhere
Click to expand...
no lcd manufacturing in India at the moment. Its mostly a assembly plant.
 
Last edited:
S

satyamev

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 26, 2021
87
0
66
Country
India
Location
India
Arulmozhi Varman said:
LCD? The world has gone to move on to LED's. It's at best an useless bandwidth if you ask me. Moreover world over, 90% of TVs use either Samsung other LG screen panels. Remaining ones use Sony and the rest. Samsung already manufactures LEDs here.

As usual Vedanta like.any other big mouthed company is blowing smoke.
Click to expand...
lcd is a generic term. For the layman.
Are you sure Samsung makes led panels in India ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

S
Indian government to offer ₹76,000* crore( $10B) incentive package for semiconductor manufacturing in India
Replies
4
Views
416
Maler
Maler
Stranagor
Geely and Foxconn set up joint venture for chip making
Replies
0
Views
546
Stranagor
Stranagor
INDIAPOSITIVE
Intel looking at semiconductor plant in India
Replies
0
Views
240
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
Apple iPhone 13 To Be Made In India Now
Replies
9
Views
747
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
H
Pakistan aims to set up semiconductors zone with China's help: Fawad
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
MH.Yang
MH.Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom