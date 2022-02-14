Breaking : Vedanta Partners With Foxconn To Make Semiconductors In India

I have little.trust left in non tech majors when they suddenly start to invest in a different industry. It takes lots of homework and MoUs to get it done.



Moreover all chip plants do not need that scale.of investments. Simple commonly used chips can be manufactured with lil investments. You just need to pay the patent, take.the design and start manufacturing for simple chips like 222 IC, Power regulator ICs, Arduino chipsets etc.



If you are going for high end Computers and phone processors along with for 5G/6G chipsets then it would cost that much money.