I love you guys. Talk about shooting yourself in the foot.



Forget that. I can do better.



First of all congratulations.



You just made the worse possible diplomatic boo-boo one could have hoped and wished for.



After insisting for so long that Kashmir is only a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India you invited Uncle Sam for mediation themselves.



So let that irony sink in first.



Now consider all the good work for past recent years of promoting the Indian image you have successfully proved yourself an extremist society where terrorism has a foot hold.



Now consider by making it a global issue you just invited every fanatic Muslim who is loosing hold in Syria and Iraq and Afghanistan.



What is wrong with you?



Its been only 70 years and you are clearly showing signs of fatigue in foreign politics. I guess its understandable since you been out of the game for soooooo long now.

Click to expand...