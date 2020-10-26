BREAKING: US will destroy potential Iranian long-range missile shipments delivered to Venezuela

Get Ya Wig Split
Iran won't and can't do shitAnd Iran can do the same with Saudi imports of Amerikan weapons.
Both actions are declarations of war. The UN allows Iran to export weapons to Venezuela. Not sure the range limit, Iranian member would know. Iran seeks to adhere to UN resolutions. Maduro getting some weapons from Iran is in accordance with UN security council resolutions.
Cut that pseudo-tough guy crap out no one here, especially the Iranians, are gonna buy into it.Iran won't and can't do shit
Stopped reading at "Iran has been doing "shit" against the Americans"...Cut that pseudo-tough guy crap out no one here, especially the Iranians, are gonna buy into it.
Iran has been doing "shit" against the Americans for several decades now and will continue to do "shit" in-spite of what the U.S. says, wants or does. I guess all those G.I. Deaths in Iraq attributed to Iran was just nothing or how about the precision strike against Ayn-Al Assad, I guess that was nothing as well, or how about the continued Oil-Shipments to both Syria and Venezuela: do those also not count?
Perhaps you have some sort of knowledge that we don't about the dynamic geopolitics regarding an ever declining hegemonic power. You will have to come to terms with how the world has changed, sooner or later. The U.S. is no longer the "top-dog", other nations have their own agendas and have been carrying their respective wills out according to what they deem to be right. Venezuela is a sovereign nation who has every right under international-law to acquire and field weapons they need for defensive/offensive needs.
But hey, if the U.S. wants to start blowing up ships then Iran is ALL GAME. Nothing like seeing every US armed forces instillation going up in flames, would be a good wake up call
So all those dead and maimed American troops in Iraq during the occupation didn't matter? How about the dead soldiers in Beirut? or the continued attacks on US armed forces logistical convoys? Or the attack on Ayn Al-Assad despite America's OPEN insistence that any attack, no matter how small, would have been caused a direct American reaction of which there was none?Stopped reading at "Iran has been doing "shit" against the Americans"...
Cut the bs
I think you meant to sayIran won't and can't do shit
...US won't and can't do shit