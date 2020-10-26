What's new

BREAKING: US will destroy potential Iranian long-range missile shipments delivered to Venezuela

zectech

zectech

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2018
2,889
-1
3,482
Country
Italy
Location
Netherlands
And Iran can do the same with Saudi imports of Amerikan weapons.

Both actions are declarations of war. The UN allows Iran to export weapons to Venezuela. Not sure the range limit, Iranian member would know. Iran seeks to adhere to UN resolutions. Maduro getting some weapons from Iran is in accordance with UN security council resolutions.
 
Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
966
-2
958
Country
United States
Location
United States
zectech said:
And Iran can do the same with Saudi imports of Amerikan weapons.

Both actions are declarations of war. The UN allows Iran to export weapons to Venezuela. Not sure the range limit, Iranian member would know. Iran seeks to adhere to UN resolutions. Maduro getting some weapons from Iran is in accordance with UN security council resolutions.
Click to expand...
Iran won't and can't do shit

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1319681276236922882
 
Blue In Green

Blue In Green

FULL MEMBER
Nov 30, 2016
1,432
0
2,417
Country
United States
Location
United States
Get Ya Wig Split said:
Iran won't and can't do shit

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1319681276236922882
Click to expand...
Cut that pseudo-tough guy crap out no one here, especially the Iranians, are gonna buy into it.

Iran has been doing "shit" against the Americans for several decades now and will continue to do "shit" in-spite of what the U.S. says, wants or does. I guess all those G.I. Deaths in Iraq attributed to Iran was just nothing or how about the precision strike against Ayn-Al Assad, I guess that was nothing as well, or how about the continued Oil-Shipments to both Syria and Venezuela: do those also not count?

Perhaps you have some sort of knowledge that we don't about the dynamic geopolitics regarding an ever declining hegemonic power. You will have to come to terms with how the world has changed, sooner or later. The U.S. is no longer the "top-dog", other nations have their own agendas and have been carrying out their respective wills out according to what they deem to be right. Venezuela is a sovereign nation who has every right under international-law to acquire and field weapons they need for defensive/offensive purposes. The UN has deemed it fully-legal for Iran to BUY & SELL weapons as they see fit to do so. But America does much care for laws anyways, that much has always been clear.

Hey man, if the U.S. wants to start blowing-up ships then Iran is ALL GAME. Nothing like seeing every US armed forces instillation going up in flames, would be a good wake up call ;)
 
Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
966
-2
958
Country
United States
Location
United States
Blue In Green said:
Cut that pseudo-tough guy crap out no one here, especially the Iranians, are gonna buy into it.

Iran has been doing "shit" against the Americans for several decades now and will continue to do "shit" in-spite of what the U.S. says, wants or does. I guess all those G.I. Deaths in Iraq attributed to Iran was just nothing or how about the precision strike against Ayn-Al Assad, I guess that was nothing as well, or how about the continued Oil-Shipments to both Syria and Venezuela: do those also not count?

Perhaps you have some sort of knowledge that we don't about the dynamic geopolitics regarding an ever declining hegemonic power. You will have to come to terms with how the world has changed, sooner or later. The U.S. is no longer the "top-dog", other nations have their own agendas and have been carrying their respective wills out according to what they deem to be right. Venezuela is a sovereign nation who has every right under international-law to acquire and field weapons they need for defensive/offensive needs.

But hey, if the U.S. wants to start blowing up ships then Iran is ALL GAME. Nothing like seeing every US armed forces instillation going up in flames, would be a good wake up call ;)
Click to expand...
Stopped reading at "Iran has been doing "shit" against the Americans"...

1603726435061.png

Cut the bs
 
Blue In Green

Blue In Green

FULL MEMBER
Nov 30, 2016
1,432
0
2,417
Country
United States
Location
United States
Get Ya Wig Split said:
Stopped reading at "Iran has been doing "shit" against the Americans"...

View attachment 682854
Cut the bs
Click to expand...
So all those dead and maimed American troops in Iraq during the occupation didn't matter? How about the dead soldiers in Beirut? or the continued attacks on US armed forces logistical convoys? Or the attack on Ayn Al-Assad despite America's OPEN insistence that any attack, no matter how small, would have been caused a direct American reaction of which there was none?

Hajj-Qassem's murder was a treacherous play by a despotic administration hellbent on bullying Iran into submission, diplomacy is not what America wants with Iran. All his death has done and will do is further solidify Iran's stance against America in the region and the world for decades to come. U.S. will not win this ill-fated confrontation with Iran, it's too big, too bloated, too internally divided, too spread out and isolated. But hey, better to believe in demonstrably obvious delusions of grandeur rather than face facts right?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top