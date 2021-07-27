Breaking: US Senate reaches bipartisan deal on $1T infrastructure deal

What's new

Senate Democrats and Republicans took critical steps Wednesday toward advancing a roughly $1 trillion proposal to improve the country’s aging infrastructure, overcoming months of political deadlock on one of President Biden’s signature economic policy priorities.

The day of breakthroughs began with news of a deal, as a bipartisan bloc of 10 negotiators reached agreement around a package to upgrade the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections. The announcement from some of the group’s leaders, including Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), capped off a frenetic round of talks that nearly collapsed amid behind-the-scenes battles about the spending and how to pay for it.

The agreement soon paved the way for Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to take the next legislative move: He announced plans to hold a key procedural vote teeing up the infrastructure measure as soon as Wednesday, which Democrats and Republicans said they would likely support.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2021/07/28/senate-infrastructure-deal/
 
Hopefully they get something passed soon. The sooner the better, otherwise we will have only ourselves to blame for ceding the lead to the Chinese.

unlikely for it to pass unless the left wing of the democrats support it in exchange for Sinema and Manchin supporting the reconciliation Bill. Sinema has indicated she doesn’t look like she will support the reconciliation Bill, so the AOCs and Bernie’s of the party may make the bipartisan Bill dead on arrival unless that impasse is addressed.

 
