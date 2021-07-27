Breaking: US Senate reaches bipartisan deal on $1T infrastructure deal

Senate Democrats and Republicans took critical steps Wednesday toward advancing a roughly $1 trillion proposal to improve the country’s aging infrastructure, overcoming months of political deadlock on one of President Biden’s signature economic policy priorities.The day of breakthroughs began with news of a deal, as a bipartisan bloc of 10 negotiators reached agreement around a package to upgrade the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections. The announcement from some of the group’s leaders, including Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), capped off a frenetic round of talks that nearly collapsed amid behind-the-scenes battles about the spending and how to pay for it.The agreement soon paved the way for Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to take the next legislative move: He announced plans to hold a key procedural vote teeing up the infrastructure measure as soon as Wednesday, which Democrats and Republicans said they would likely support.