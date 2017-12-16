What's new

Breaking! US-Pakistan talks on military bases reach impasse: report

Anwar Iqbal Published June 8, 2021 - Updated about 6 hours ago


The report notes that Pakistan’s government “refused to publicly acknowledge that it was allowing the CIA operations and “will want to proceed cautiously” with a new relationship. — APP/File

WASHINGTON: The United States continues to focus on Pakistan for a military base in the region, although some American officials believe the negotiations have reached an impasse for now, The New York Times reported on Monday.

The US intelligence agency CIA did use a base in Pakistan to launch drone strikes against militants but “was kicked out of the facility in 2011, when US relations with Pakistan unraveled,” the report adds.

“Some American officials (told the newspaper) that negotiations with Pakistan had reached an impasse for now. Others have said the option remains on the table and a deal is possible,” the report explains.

According to NYT, William J. Burns, the CIA director, recently made an unannounced visit to Islamabad to meet the chief of the Pakistani military and the head of the directorate of Inter-Services Intelligence. US Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin also has had frequent calls with the Pakistani military chief about getting the country’s help for future US operations in Afghanistan.


Mr Burns did not bring up the base issue during his trip to Pakistan as the visit focused on broader counterterrorism cooperation but “some of Mr Austin’s discussions have been more direct,” the report adds.

Analysing Pakistan’s reluctance in offering a base to the US, the report notes that “the government in Islamabad is unlikely to sign off on any US strikes against the Taliban that are launched from a base in Pakistan.”

Yet, “some American officials believe Pakistan wants to allow US access to a base if it can control how it is used,” the report adds while pointing out that “public opinion in the country has been strongly against any renewed presence by the United States.”

The report also quotes from Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s speech in the parliament last month, saying that “no US base will be allowed by Prime Minister Imran Khan so long he is in power”.

The report points out that the CIA used the Shamsi air base in Balochistan to carry out hundreds of drone strikes during a surge that began in 2008. The strikes focused primarily on suspected Al Qaeda operatives in Pakistan’s mountainous tribal areas, but they also crossed the border into Afghanistan.

The report notes that Pakistan’s government “refused to publicly acknowledge that it was allowing the CIA operations and “will want to proceed cautiously” with a new relationship.

The report claims that in discussions with American officials, “the Pakistanis have demanded a variety of restrictions in exchange for the use of a base in the country, and they have effectively required that they sign off on any targets that either the CIA or the military would want to hit inside Afghanistan.”

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2021

https://www.dawn.com/news/1628141

So, Yanks are looking for a BASE - M not an expert here but MUST NOT BE GIVEN.

Nuclear Assets may fall in danger then
 
Pakistan's social fabric will be at the risk of collapse. This would be the biggest blunder after pervaiz musharaf's decision to join US's war.
 
Military base for USA means good bye to CPEC.
Pakistani leadership must be out of its mind to even think of negotiating such a dangerous matter with an AngloSaxon colonial force. For instance for years, American soldiers have been doing crimes against people of Okinawa, SK, Cambodia, even European countries such as Bulgaria, UK, Germany etc. There are/were tens of reports about raping women of these countries by American soldiers. One of the American soldiers whom was asked about the reason behind dishonoring women of target countries, responds, we free them and we give them democracy through rape. The most shame less, lwaless country a terrorist Entity the US is.

I hope Pakistan refuses it, otherwise, it will be colonized by Americans for years to come, which will in return make Pakistani territory a base for American terrorism in the refion. There must be a difference between us and the Arab lackies of USA. Arabs are shit in the face of Islam and Muslims for that very reason, a bunch of c@k s@kers of west and the crusading force of USA, they will kill their own brothers for a hundful of dollar.
 
Respectable stance. Pakistan should work with the USA on counter terrorism against AQ and OBL types. That does not require Obama era blanket permission to attack civilians.
 
This is the reason i was saying on another thread if there is a deal on this then it will be really bad for pakistan. People were saying that Imran khan government won't do it (I hope that stays true). if it continues on the same path of being the agent instead of building partnerships.
 
Shocking that this is even being "negotiated", one wonders whether Pakistani Army Chiefs have even an iota of ghairat in them.

Also, these "negotiations" have only become possible while PTI is in Government.
 
There is no "ghairat" in international geopolitics, only enduring national interests, always.
 
Truth is ........ there are no bases for Americans, and everybody knows about DAWN, every disinformation starts by them and eventually real news emerged different, the author of this news "Anwar Iqbal " is chief patron of Pakistan American Press Association which closely work with Voice of America( VOA ), he has a long history of falls news, rest wise people can easily understand the real agenda
 
