What's new

Breaking: US GDP grew 6.9% in Q4; overall GDP now at $24T

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,577
2
11,507
Country
United States
Location
United States
Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the third quarter, real GDP increased 2.3 percent.

Current‑dollar GDP increased 14.3 percent at an annual rate, or $790.1 billion, in the fourth quarter to a level of $23.99 trillion. In the third quarter, GDP increased 8.4 percent, or $461.3 billion (table 1 and table 3).

https://www.bea.gov/news/2022/gross-domestic-product-fourth-quarter-and-year-2021-advance-estimate
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US GDP grew 2% in Q3; overall GDP at $23.1T
Replies
14
Views
425
hualushui
H
F-22Raptor
Breaking: US GDP grew 6.5% in Q2; overall GDP at $22.72T
Replies
0
Views
132
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US economy grew 6.4% in Q1; overall GDP now at $22 trillion
Replies
3
Views
392
FairAndUnbiased
F
F-22Raptor
US economy grows 4% in Q4; overall GDP at $21.5 trillion
Replies
11
Views
492
Ray02589
R
F-22Raptor
US GDP contracted 32.9% in Q2; overall GDP at $19.41 trillion
Replies
14
Views
666
waz
waz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom