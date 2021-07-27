What's new

Breaking: US GDP grew 6.5% in Q2; overall GDP at $22.72T

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,836
2
10,721
Country
United States
Location
United States
Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP increased 6.3 percent (revised).

Current‑dollar GDP increased 13.0 percent at an annual rate, or $684.4 billion, in the second quarter to a level of $22.72 trillion. In the first quarter, current-dollar GDP increased 10.9 percent, or $560.6 billion (revised, tables 1 and 3).

https://www.bea.gov/news/2021/gross...arter-2021-advance-estimate-and-annual-update
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom