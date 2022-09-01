What's new

BREAKING: United Nations: Potential ‘crimes against humanity’ in China’s Xinjiang

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

www.aljazeera.com

UN: Potential ‘crimes against humanity’ in China’s Xinjiang

Long-delayed report from UN Human Rights Council says human rights abuses stem from ‘anti-terrorism law systems’.
China’s detention of Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang may amount to “crimes against humanity”, the United Nations Human Rights Council said in a long-delayed report that was finally published late on Wednesday.

The 45-page report (PDF) called on Beijing to immediately release “all individuals arbitrarily deprived of their liberty”, clarify the whereabouts of those whose families have been unable to locate them and undertake a “full review” of its laws on domestic security and repeal all discriminatory laws.

The UN revealed in 2018 that some one million people were being held in a network of detention centres across Xinjiang, and UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet called for “unfettered” access to visit the region and assess the situation.

Bachelet, whose term came to an end on Wednesday minutes after the report was published, was finally allowed into China in May. Following the tightly-choreographed visit, which drew criticism from human rights groups and other experts, she announced she would not seek a second term.

“Serious human rights violations have been committed” in Xinjiang “in the context of the Government’s application of counter-terrorism and counter-“extremism” strategies,” the report said.

“The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups … may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity.”


Beijing at first denied the camps’ existence but later said they were vocational skills training centres necessary to address “extremism”.

In 3...2...1...and we will quickly start seeing posts that are basically this

Alamy_A14A69-c-29b8790.jpg

🤣
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Not this f*cking garbage again.
 
LakeHawk180

PakFactor said:
Not this f*cking garbage again.
Do you think you guys get upset at Uighur related content because it exposes pak hypocrisy ?

To find out just how much of a convenient eye wash the “ummah” is, look no further than the Pakistani people, their actions, and their country
 
mili

Potential ? I guess that means they dont see any real, as opposed to potential, wrongdoings there.

In usa, do the gestapo shoot at u coz u have 'potential' to be a criminal ? Oops, they do, even when u dont have the 'potential'. lol
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

How come the terror regime of Israel that is displacing the inhabitants of Palestine using terror methods is not being introduced as a 'potential crime against humanity'?????

Israel not only demolishes houses of people of Palestine but also they have developed nuclear weapons in silence. They armed, treated and supported ISIS and Al Qaeda, they bombed infants of Palestine but none of so called international orgs condemned them.

UN doesn't even dare to criticize Holocaust let alone debunking this fake story which is already full of contradictions.

UN doesn't dare to condemn USA'S constant human rights violations, they attacked Iraq based upon the lie of WMDs.

Has anyone heard about USA's role in destruction of Libya? Or Iraq? Or Syria?

But here we have yhe most useless org talking about potentials.
 
K_Bin_W

This fvcking "potential" has caused China's collapse for the last 30 years, recently I saw the potential collapse of 3 Gorges dam... I'd call them potential retards. :)
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Hamartia Antidote said:
Office_of_the_United_Nations_High_Commissioner_for_Human_Rights_logo_in_blue.png




Current members
Armenia, Argentina, Benin, Bolivia, Brazil, Cameroon, China, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Eritrea, Finland, France, Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mexico, Montenegro, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Pakistan, Paraguay, Poland, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Uzbekistan and Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)


🤣
Why US is suddenly getting so excited about this "coouncil"?

www.bbc.com

US quits 'biased' UN human rights council

The US envoy to the UN called the 47-member council "hypocritical and self-serving".
www.bbc.com
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

LakeHawk180 said:
Do you think you guys get upset at Uighur related content because it exposes pak hypocrisy ?

To find out just how much of a convenient eye wash the “ummah” is, look no further than the Pakistani people, their actions, and their country
Coming from a f*cking gutter dwelling rat who’s holding Kashmiris hostage last 70+ years who don’t want anything with India is the last shit stain that should lecture Pakistanis into buying this Western narrative. Just make sure you pack some dry towels and doti’s before you face the Chinese and end up getting swimming lessons.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

LakeHawk180 said:
Do you think you guys get upset at Uighur related content because it exposes pak hypocrisy ?

To find out just how much of a convenient eye wash the “ummah” is, look no further than the Pakistani people, their actions, and their country
So says a citizen of one of the biggest hypo and hyper critical cuntry called India.
 

