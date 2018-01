Communism means secularism and progressivism, which is the killing formula for the ideological virus Saudi Arabia spreads around the world.



I am with the Iranian people in their call for better, secular and progressive governance, but, this has to be done through constructive activism and without peddling into foreign interests.



Otherwise, even we may assume that a number of protests/protesters are of good intention, they will only see their hard work is eventually stolen.

Click to expand...