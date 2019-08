Salaam



Things are moving in the right direction. The issue is getting international media attention and the Pakistani narrative is gaining momentum.



What we do with all of this in the long run - will depend on how much effort aand sacrifice we are willing to put in. The fight is ours - as the people of Kashmir are ours - others can only provide some basic support - some close allies could provide some material support - but the sacrifice has to be ours.

