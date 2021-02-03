What's new

Breaking: U.S. Troops Have Secretly Been Deployed in Taiwan for at Least a Year

WASHINGTON—A U.S. special-operations unit and a contingent of Marines have been secretly operating in Taiwan to train military forces there, U.S. officials said, part of efforts to shore up the island’s defenses as concern regarding potential Chinese aggressionmounts.

About two dozen members of U.S. special-operations and support troops are conducting training for small units of Taiwan’s ground forces, the officials said. The U.S. Marines are working with local maritime forces on small-boat training. The American forces have been operating in Taiwan for at least a year, the officials said.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-troops-have-been-deployed-in-taiwan-for-at-least-a-year-11633614043
 
US was training and equipping Afghan forces as well, it will be appropriate for the US to bring the both sides on the table to iron out any issues and not to pour petrol at the volatile situation.
 
All you have to say is TALIBAAAAAAN and they will leave in the dark golf the night without saying anything to the Taiwanese commanders
 
Haha, this is gonna be another Afghan debacle.
 
You know what happened to the countries whoes armies were extensively trained by the US.
 
who has been successful in Afghanistan in the past 3,000 years ? no one so US is no different

its not conventional warfare in Afghanistan

in open sea in a conventional war US will annihilate any navy in the World within minutes

but its great to see Chinese use Afghanistan as example, just shows how ill informed they are
 
Also you don't fight by convention. You fight to win to survive. Americans sons fought for cleaning American corporate money
 
The presence of a small contingent of US special ops personnel carries more symbolic than practical relevance. China will consider these US troops as American military operating within its soil and this will annoy the establishment. But practically speaking, the low numbers do not indicate that US is willing to risk fighting China head on in any potential conflict over Taiwan.
 
Americans have equipped and trained armed forces of a large number of countries since World War 2 so all are incompetent in warfare? :disagree:

South Korea and Japan - each is a powerhouse.

South Korea


Japan



- - - -

NATO is a formidable military bloc established by USA with well-trained rapid reaction forces.

NATO




- - - -

Many countries send their officers and pilots for training in USA from time-to-time.

RED FLAG and others


www.af.mil

U.S., Pakistan relations bolstered by F-16 training

Eight Pakistani air force pilots, each experienced in the F-16 Fighting Falcon
www.af.mil

There are so many links to post but the aforementioned will do for now.
 
You do realize that US has not fought a power like China. Bombing Taliban or Sadam's army is one thing, going up against a professional airforce that will employ more aerial vehicles is another.
 
