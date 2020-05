BREAKING: U.S. Stages Massive "Moose Walk" in ALASKA (F-22s, E-3s, C-17s, C-130s and C-12F)

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Hosts Massive “Moose Walk” With F-22s, E-3s, C-17s, C-130s and C-12Fs



U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, E-3 Sentrys, C-17 Globemaster IIIs, C-130J Herculeses and C-12F Hurons participate in a close formation taxi known as an elephant walk at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 5, 2020. This event displayed the ability of the 3rd Wing, 176th Wing and the 477th Fighter Group to maintain constant readiness throughout COVID-19 by Total Force Integration between active-duty, Guard and Reserve units to continue defending the U.S. homeland and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)





Though this type of formation is more commonly called an “Elephant Walk,” the JBER version was so named to pay homage to both Alaska’s unique wildlife and to the C-17 Globemaster III, often called “The Moose.”



More in detail: 26x F-22s, 2x C-12Fs, 2x C-130Js, 2x E-3 Sentrys and 3 C-17s took part in the “Moose Walk” as an Alaska ANG HH-60G took some cool aerial shots. This was a significant improvement from last year’s edition when



According to the U.S. Air Force, the formation was followed by valuable integrated training in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex.

U.S. Air Force aircraft assigned to the 3rd Wing, 176th Wing and the 477th Fighter Group form an elephant walk at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 5, 2020. The large show-of-force demonstrated the wings’ rapid mobility capabilities and response readiness during COVID-19 and also highlighted the ability to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice to ensure regional stability throughout the North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)