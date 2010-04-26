BREAKING: The US Air Force has built and flown a mysterious full-scale prototype of its future fighter jet

F-22Raptor said: According to Roper, the aircraft “broke records” and is “magical.”



I can’t wait to set my eyes on this beauty! Click to expand...

It just goes to show how far the gap is between the US and other pretenders. While China struggles to field a credible jet engine & J-20, the US is increasing the distance between it and powers. The world still can’t field a plane that can take on the F-35 or F-22 and the pentagon said, never mind; let’s troll them. The US is generations ahead of Russia, China and the EU. All three will be playing catch-up for the foreseeable future. When it comes to technology, the US military is peerless. Total domination.