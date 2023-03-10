Breaking the rules, 052DE is ready to export the whole ship, Saudi Arabia and Iran will be the first customers

When the People's Liberation Army began to use the three aircraft carriers to pay New Year's greetings, senior military fans have already discovered that things are not easy. After all, with the current shipbuilding level of China's military industry, there are basically no warships that cannot be built. Moreover, cutting-edge warships are built in batches. For example, the Type 052D guided missile destroyer, one of the main forces of the People's Liberation Army, began to consider exporting after being equipped in batches for many years. The 052DE export model was also unveiled at the Zhuhai Air Show. So on a global scale, there are not many countries that currently have a strong demand for regional air defense and have the opportunity to obtain it, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.Report screenshotThe 052DE is already one of the most advanced warships in the world. As the People's Liberation Army builds more advanced Type 055 10,000-ton large-scale drives in batches, the 052DE with slightly inferior performance will be exported as a whole ship. Including supporting advanced radars, missiles, and command systems, this method will enable China to have the strongest destroyer products in the global arms market, and will have more chances of winning in international bidding. In contrast, the traditional marketing method of the United States only produces scattered equipment and does not sell the entire ship. For example, it only exports the "Aegis" combat command system and the MK41 vertical launcher.According to Hong Kong media reports, the People's Liberation Army has installed as many as 25 Type 052D destroyers in batches, and is currently building a large number of Type 052D follow-up ships. The number of more powerful ships may exceed 8. Looking at this scale in the current world, no country can compare with it, and even the largest US Navy has to bow down. Then, like all military powers, they will consider exporting their own equipment at the same time. In addition to expanding their influence and occupying the international market, they can also share the cost of equipment and turn it into cabbage prices.052D destroyerReferring to the above, since the PLA already has 8 Type 055 destroyers, and the second batch of Type 055 with stronger performance is also being manufactured, this kind of comprehensive world-class warship will certainly not be exported. Then, after the successful export of 054AP frigates to Pakistan, the People's Liberation Army already has the conditions to export more advanced warships, and it can build as many as 5 ships at the same time in one dock. Therefore, the 052DE has already started export negotiations. Also in order to distinguish it from the US, Russia and other countries that are accustomed to selling the monkey version, the 052DE will be the same as the self-use model without any reservations. The price/performance ratio is quite advantageous.One dock built five 052D destroyersCompared with the Type 055, what is the performance of the 052DE, which is one level weaker? The displacement of the foreign trade version is about 7,500 tons, which is similar to that of the self-use type. The length of the ship is 161 meters, and the width of the ship is 18 meters. Equipped with a diesel-fuel combined power system, the maximum speed can reach about 32 knots. This speed plus 7,500 tons is definitely a master at sea. The supporting weapons are also very rich. The standard 64-unit vertical launch system is equipped with a 346A active phased array radar, which is compatible with launching a variety of air defense, anti-ship, and anti-submarine missiles, and has the ability to detect farther targets and long-range strikes.Since it is the export of the whole ship, whether there is a risk of technology leakage should be the focus of everyone's attention at present. For example, although Americans claim to be the world's number one in technology, they are only sold in pieces when they are exported, and their performance has to be further castrated and shrunk. Then we are so generous to package and sell them, so we don't worry about this technology leak at all. In fact, the performance of domestic warships is already quite advanced. The follow-up version of Type 055 may even be equipped with advanced technologies such as electromagnetic guns and all-electric propulsion. Whether it is power system, hull platform, radar, weapon system, etc., it will completely surpass the 052DE. Now that we have a newer generation of equipment and more mature and reliable low-cost 052DE for export, we don't have to worry about such problems at all. Maybe we will have a new replacement model in 10 years' time.Type 052D destroyervertical hair systemThe performance of 052DE is so strong, so the price has become the focus of the outside world. Since the shipbuilding level in the past was still weak, we generally sell naval ships with high cost performance, and the export targets are also some developing countries. For example, Pakistan previously purchased 4 054AP frigates and 4 F-22P frigates. The former was built by China, and the latter was built by the other party to improve Pakistan's shipbuilding level. The total price of the 8 main ships was only 1.75 billion US dollars. . Compared with the US$300 million unit price of the second-hand "Perry" with the removal of the "Standard"-1 air defense missile device, Chinese manufacturing is simply the best choice, and the current Chinese manufacturing is not only low in price, but also better than the West.According to the prices circulated on the Internet, the cost of the Type 052D destroyer for the Navy's own use is about 3.5 billion yuan, or about 500 million U.S. dollars. This price is quite advantageous. Of course, this is a bare ship that also needs supporting ammunition and after-sales service costs, such as supporting Hongqi-9E air defense missiles, CM-103 ship-borne multi-purpose missiles, CM-802B anti-ship missiles, and FM-3000N short-range air defense missiles, etc. To purchase 30mm close-in anti-aircraft shells, Haihongqi-10 air defense missiles, etc., the total unit price of the complete package is estimated to exceed 1 billion US dollars, so Saudi Arabia and Iran, the most financially capable buyers, are given priority.F-22P frigate054AP frigateVarious supporting ammunitionIf the Type 052DE destroyer can be exported, it can raise China's traditional arms sales to another level, and the image of cheap and low-end foreign trade in the past will be changed. And with the application of physical export, cutting-edge equipment can start a wave of advertisements, which is conducive to the successive export of new equipment from the three armed forces.