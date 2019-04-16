What's new

BREAKING: The Netanyahu era comes to an end

Lapid announces: I succeeded in forming a coalition

Yesh Atid's leader Yair Lapid announced Wednesday night that he has managed to form a coalition after a series of back-to-back meetings with the leaders of the anti-Netanyahu camp in the Knesset.

Lapid has informed President Reuven Rivlin that he has successfully formed a government. "The government will do everything it can in order to unite and unify all sections of Israeli society."

New Hope's Gideon Sa'ar and Yamina's Naftali Bennett were the last to sign the coalition agreement with Lapid, shortly following United Arab List's Mansour Abbas.

Bennett and Sa'ar sign coalition deal with Lapid

Naftali Bennett's Yamina party and Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party have agreed to join Yair Lapid's coalition. Lapid expected to inform President Reuven Rivlin that he has succeeded in forming a government. Bennett will be prime minister, sending PM Benjamin Netanyahu to the opposition after 12 years in power. Their next challenge: swearing in the new coalition within a week.

Abbas: we were the last party to agree to support the government

United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas said that the UAL was the last party to sign the coalition agreement.

"We promised that we would be the last ones to agree and sign the document and this is what we did. We understand that all of the other parties have joined this process. We have seen that all of the other parties have signed the document."

Abbas said that “We agreed to form a government after we reached critical agreements on various issues that serve the interests of Arab society.”

He elaborated that these issues extend to various areas including education, welfare, employment, economic development, planning, construction, and crime and violence.

He added that “There are many things in this agreement for the benefit of Arab society and Israeli society in general, especially in the Negev region, which is plagued by many problems, especially the issue of unrecognized villages in the Negev, and the issue of house demolition."

He said that part of the budget has already been allocated to address and resolve these issues. Abbas noted that “This is the first time that an Arab party is a partner in a government. We hope that the whole process will be successful and eventually a government will be formed after 4 elections. We said from the beginning that we are not interested in a fifth election. We want a government to be formed that will serve all the citizens of the country, including the Arab citizens, so we made a difficult decision. There are many disagreements and we understand that, but we must reach an overall agreement.”

Yes, the Israeli electorate always had a problem.

Do they keep the mass murdering genocidal maniac called Netanyahu, or would they rather have somebody more extreme?
 
Could be an historic moment , but it is not over till the voting in the Knesset ( Israel parliament ) takes place in about a week.

Only than we can say for sure that we have a government.

~
 
Why every bloody PM of Isreal in one or another way has to be a ex military? I know they got compulsory military but we are not talking about average joes here. Natanyahu , Ehud Barak, now this Naftali chap, they are all ex commandos. God knows who else! Dont they have civilians to run their country?

Can you imagine the liberal trash going into overdrive in Pakistan if we had so many PMs in Pakistan who are ex military? Those Isreal loving so called "Democrats" and liberal trash, this country is ruled by military with democratic mask over it.
 
