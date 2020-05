The coming US elections , covid 19 pandemic , the fear of loosing might and emerging of counter polar are the adherent factors which may eventually lead to see us a third world war! the harshness of anti china sentiments in the domestic American politics by both ruling and opposition parties tells us that deep state is in consensus,. As history tells us wars between the giants are eminent when the biger one fears the defeat from the smaller. Uncle Sam have been working long on island containment of China in the northern China Sea , and of course China was also working to defuse this strategy of the America at their door steps. here I believe china has already made hole in US strategy let's see how ?

China's biggest adversary will be the Taiwanese behavior , if it allies with US they might see a complete and sudden occupation and merger ,

The Burma is no doubt with china so if BD in influence of India do some things fishy as it's tending by tilting towards USA and buying some weapons from us then we will see more rohingas pushed in BD and and skirmishes between them.

Sri Lanka is and has been very important in the Chinese policy they are quietly neutralizing it and have quitely succeeded in it by physically gaining control of one of its port , The Washington Post have suggested US to deploy it latest stealth frigate ship to this containment area which I believe then will result in deployment of latest x18 or x20 strategic bombras near the Japanese sea , Japan is stuck between the tusks of two giants would wish to remain neutral

Here comes the tricky part of which we should be concerned where will Pakistan stand ? largely depends which side India takes ! if it bows before USA of which there is 100 percent chance and then there are hundred percent chance of a full scale war between India and Pakistan., because in this scenario neither Russia nor china wiil wish us to avoid war perhaps it's only option for china to neutralize India but Americans will wish us to be neutral ! they will tantalize us threat us to be neutral but it's not possible they would have got this courtesy had they solved the Kashmir issue in Pakistans favour.

The North Korea is going to play a very important role we will see more border skirmishes between south and North Korea more missile testing towards Guwam after all Kim is alive and south Korea is a US allie , The Australian headache is what china needs to worry and if she jumps in that will be be the Time when Russia openly play it's role and thing will heat in North Atlantic , I wish there should be no war only way of avoiding it will be the role of Europe specially of Germany and if they decided to go with American policies then Asia will burn so will the rest of the world

