BREAKING: Tesla recalls 199,741 vehicles in China

Tesla is recalling a large number of electric vehicles (EVs) in China effective immediately because of safety hazards in the front and rear trunks.Tesla has filed a recall plan with China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), whose official website shows that Tesla will recall some of its imported Model S, imported Model 3 and locally produced Model 3 EVs, totaling 199741 units.These vehicles include 19,697 imported Model S electric vehicles with production dates between January 21, 2015 and November 18, 2020.They may have a condition where the alignment of the front trunk latch with the buckle is slightly backward. This condition does not affect the locking of the primary latch, but may affect the locking of the secondary latch, according to an announcement published on the SAMR website.If the secondary latch is not locked when the primary latch is accidentally released, the front trunk lid may suddenly open while the vehicle is in motion, affecting the driver's line of sight and increasing the risk of a collision and posing a safety hazard.Tesla will inspect the secondary latch on the trunk lid for the recalled vehicles free of charge, and if the trunk lid is not properly locked by the secondary latch, the trunk latch will be repositioned and reinstalled to ensure it is properly positioned.Tesla is also recalling 35,836 imported Model 3 electric vehicles with production dates between October 4, 2018, and November 20, 2019, and 144,208 locally produced Model 3 electric vehicles with production dates between October 14, 2019, and December 27, 2020.The trunk lid of these vehicles may cause excessive wear on the trunk wiring harness after repeated opening and closing over a long period of time, the announcement said.If that wear causes the inner core of the coaxial cable to separate, it could result in the back-up camera not working properly, which could affect the driver's view when backing up and, in extreme cases, increase the risk of a collision when backing up.Tesla will inspect the trunk wiring harness for these Model 3 vehicles free of charge, the announcement said.If the wear is within the design allowance of the coaxial cable, a protective cover will be installed for the trunk harness to ensure that the harness has a sufficient bend radius to prevent further wear when the trunk is closed.If the degree of wear exceeds the coaxial cable design allowable, the vehicle will be replaced with a new harness and installed with a protective cover to eliminate safety hazards.