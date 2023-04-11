BREAKING: Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu: We are ready!!! If China wants to launch a war!

I don't understand the mentality of countries like Ukraine and Autonomous regions like Taiwan; why their leaders are hell bent on destroying their own country/region and devastate the population there? Ukraine is fighting a US war against Russia and although it is inflicting telling damage on Russia, it is annihilating itself in the process and Taiwanese leaders appear to be heading in the same direction.



Or do the Taiwanese really think they can defend Taiwan against a full on Chinese invasion? And what can the US really do to stop that, can the US afford to hit targets on Chinese mainland and then face Chinese attacks on US soil for an escalation to the level of a full on war between the 2 Super Powers? Would the US be willing to take on a Nuclear Armed threat for another country?