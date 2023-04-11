What's new

BREAKING: Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu: We are ready!!! If China wants to launch a war!

I don't understand the mentality of countries like Ukraine and Autonomous regions like Taiwan; why their leaders are hell bent on destroying their own country/region and devastate the population there? Ukraine is fighting a US war against Russia and although it is inflicting telling damage on Russia, it is annihilating itself in the process and Taiwanese leaders appear to be heading in the same direction.

Or do the Taiwanese really think they can defend Taiwan against a full on Chinese invasion? And what can the US really do to stop that, can the US afford to hit targets on Chinese mainland and then face Chinese attacks on US soil for an escalation to the level of a full on war between the 2 Super Powers? Would the US be willing to take on a Nuclear Armed threat for another country?
 
I don't understand the mentality of countries like Ukraine and Autonomous regions like Taiwan; why their leaders are hell bent on destroying their own country/region and devastate the population there? Ukraine is fighting a US war against Russia and although it is inflicting telling damage on Russia, it is annihilating itself in the process and Taiwanese leaders appear to be heading in the same direction.

Or do the Taiwanese really think they can defend Taiwan against a full on Chinese invasion? And what can the US really do to stop that, can the US afford to hit targets on Chinese mainland and then face Chinese attacks on US soil for an escalation to the level of a full on war between the 2 Super Powers? Would the US be willing to take on a Nuclear Armed threat for another country?
Do I guess if India invades Pakistan, then Pakistan should just give up because it would devastate Pakistan's people and country, right?

Have you no sense of honor and patriotism?
 
Taiwan says it hopes to bring back soldier who swims to China​

Taiwan says it hopes to bring back soldier who went to China

Taiwan's defence minister said on Tuesday that the government is investigating the disappearance of a soldier serving on an offshore island who has been found in China and vowed to bring him back....
If a war really broke out, we should set up a net across the Taiwan strait to stop so many enthusiastic swimmers from Taiwan.
 
Do I guess if India invades Pakistan, then Pakistan should just give up because it would devastate Pakistan's people and country, right?

Have you no sense of honor and patriotism?
Wrong comparison, Pakistan is another country, but PRC and ORC is the result of the Chinese civil war and both sides claim they are the true China. US also had a civil war, you can't call the north invaded the south or vice versa.

main-qimg-99c99a79486a80ea703824d1c5dfeaa6-lq
 

