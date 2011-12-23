What's new

BREAKING STEREOTYPES | Story of Three Pakistani Sisters Driving Rickshaw

A trio of sisters from the city of Lahore in Pakistan is breaking stereotypes and setting an example for Pakistani women's in the highly male-dominated society by driving rickshaws to earn a living.
 
How is this something to celebrate? Did our women won a noble prize? Did she achieved some remarkable discovery?

Driving rickshaw is not something to be proud of other than earning living by hard work. But at a cost of harsh environment she have to face in comparison to decent and protected life generally women enjoy in Pakistan.
 
The Accountant said:
How is this something to celebrate? Did our women won a noble prize? Did she achieved some remarkable discovery?

Driving rickshaw is not something to be proud of other than earning living by hard work. But at a cost of harsh environment she have to face in comparison to decent and protected life generally women enjoy in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Having hard working citizens is definitely something to celebrate about. According to you, only noble prizes are worth celebrating? Pakistanis have only celebrated twice in lifetime?
 
- Singh Saab - said:
Having hard working citizens is definitely something to celebrate about. According to you, only noble prizes are worth celebrating? Pakistanis have only celebrated twice in lifetime?
Click to expand...
Rickshaw driving is hard work but it is not going to give her a better respectable life. On the contrary it will make her life even more difficult. Its not that I am against hard work. The issue is with the economic problem which forces women to chose lower professions then they were choosing before.

I don't wanna troll you but you Indians can't understand where women is not treated with respect. Here in Pakistan women is given much more respect than women of India and thats why it hurts me.

I would be more happy if stereotype breaks come up with a profession which makes her life more comfortable or a professions more respectable then earlier professions.

To make it simple, a women race car driver will be something to more proud of then women trying to survive by driving rickshaw
 
The Accountant said:
Rickshaw driving is hard work but it is not going to give her a better respectable life. On the contrary it will make her life even more difficult. Its not that I am against hard work. The issue is with the economic problem which forces women to chose lower professions then they were choosing before.

I don't wanna troll you but you Indians can't understand where rape and molestation of women is very common. Here in Pakistan women is given much more respect than women of India and thats why it hurts me.

I would be more happy if stereotype breaks come up with a profession which makes her life more comfortable or a professions more respectable then earlier professions.

To make it simple, a women race car driver will be something to more proud of then women trying to survive by driving rickshaw
Click to expand...
So in western countries where women work as much as men, women are not respected in society? It's a shame that a so called "think-tank analyst" has such low level thinking that he considers driving rickshaws as not respect worthy. KAM SHOTA VDDA NI BNDE DI SOCH HAI SHOTI VDDI. Shame on your thinking.
 
The Accountant said:
How is this something to celebrate? Did our women won a noble prize? Did she achieved some remarkable discovery?

Driving rickshaw is not something to be proud of other than earning living by hard work. But at a cost of harsh environment she have to face in comparison to decent and protected life generally women enjoy in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Rather harsh.

In a society where it raises an eyebrow to be a woman and carry out such laborious work is frowned upon - these ladies are breaking the stereotypical image of either begging - getting relatives to support them or beg and are attempting to put food on the table. I personally admire anyone trying to work and feeding the family whatever it takes.

You may feel the your commendable statements and salutes ought to be saved for those that "win" a nobel prize or someone else - i will save my praises for people - especially women that will do anything like this to feed their offspring.

Before attempting to bring rape and molestation into a thread like this - look at the the title you have been given and look at the quality of posting - poor show
 
Musings said:
Rather harsh.

In a society where it raises an eyebrow to be a woman and carry out such laborious work is frowned upon - these ladies are breaking the stereotypical image of either begging - getting relatives to support them or beg and are attempting to put food on the table. I personally admire anyone trying to work and feeding the family whatever it takes.

You may feel the your commendable statements and salutes ought to be saved for those that "win" a nobel prize or someone else - i will save my praises for people - especially women that will do anything like this to feed their offspring.
Click to expand...
No need to reply someone with such a sexist, elitist and racist views. That guy is a shame on humanity.
 
The Accountant said:
How is this something to celebrate? Did our women won a noble prize? Did she achieved some remarkable discovery?

Driving rickshaw is not something to be proud of other than earning living by hard work. But at a cost of harsh environment she have to face in comparison to decent and protected life generally women enjoy in Pakistan.
Click to expand...

they are doing what can with what they have ... there is no shame in that.

there is no shame in honest work.
 
The Accountant said:
Rickshaw driving is hard work but it is not going to give her a better respectable life. On the contrary it will make her life even more difficult. Its not that I am against hard work. The issue is with the economic problem which forces women to chose lower professions then they were choosing before.

I don't wanna troll you but you Indians can't understand where rape and molestation of women is very common. Here in Pakistan women is given much more respect than women of India and thats why it hurts me.

I would be more happy if stereotype breaks come up with a profession which makes her life more comfortable or a professions more respectable then earlier professions.

To make it simple, a women race car driver will be something to more proud of then women trying to survive by driving rickshaw
Click to expand...
We humans don't have the right to decide what's respectable earning and what's not.

Halal earning is what matters. You don't know that she may get more sawab for her driving the rickshaw for one year to feed her children/elderly than your earnings of life in a 'respectable' profession.
 
Verve said:
We humans don't have the right to decide what's respectable earning and what's not.

Halal earning is what matters. You don't know that she may get more sawab for her driving the rickshaw for one year to feed her children/elderly than your earnings of life in a 'respectable' profession.
Click to expand...
I agree but r we talking about after life ? The topic here is breaking the stereotype. What it has to do with earning swab ?
 
Dear all, a lot of negative comments on my remarks so i am repkying to all in a single post. We need not to see this from point of view of a single person but from point of view of society as a whole. There is no disagreement that earning your bread honestly is one of the most noble thing but would u want your own kids daughter or sister to drive rickshaw? Dont we know that in such a profession she might get into contact with good as well as bad people.

For women best professions are the one where she get a relatively protective environment
 
Verve said:
We humans don't have the right to decide what's respectable earning and what's not.

Halal earning is what matters. You don't know that she may get more sawab for her driving the rickshaw for one year to feed her children/elderly than your earnings of life in a 'respectable' profession.
Click to expand...

May Allah swt bless dear sisters who are working hard to provide for their families.

As Prophet Muhammad saws during preparations for Ghazwa e Khandak, work is worship.
 
Yes dear brother, but do we have right to question someone's life decisions or work? Some of the most difficult work I have seen done in Pakistan is by women. For example in the villages, life for both men and women is harsh and structured, but you see it gives them happiness and they can enjoy the small blessings in their lives more than many of us city people who take those for granted.

I don't think happiness is only related to work, but a multitude of factors. When I was young and school age, I also did alot of hard work too, but those are some of my favorite memories. It helped me make me who I am today.

In sha Allah, our three sisters will become successful and one day own many businesses. We can keep them in dua, and that is the best way.

I understand your misgivings, but we are a whole society, from the lowest stratum to the highest, representing different professions and lifestyles. There is no shame in even gathering recycling materials, cleaning streets, gutters, or doing the most menial work.

Allah swt does not judge us on those things, but on our faith. I pray that all Pakistanis' standard of living goes up.
 
