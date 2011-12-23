BREAKING STEREOTYPES | Story of Three Pakistani Sisters Driving Rickshaw

Yes dear brother, but do we have right to question someone's life decisions or work? Some of the most difficult work I have seen done in Pakistan is by women. For example in the villages, life for both men and women is harsh and structured, but you see it gives them happiness and they can enjoy the small blessings in their lives more than many of us city people who take those for granted.



I don't think happiness is only related to work, but a multitude of factors. When I was young and school age, I also did alot of hard work too, but those are some of my favorite memories. It helped me make me who I am today.



In sha Allah, our three sisters will become successful and one day own many businesses. We can keep them in dua, and that is the best way.



I understand your misgivings, but we are a whole society, from the lowest stratum to the highest, representing different professions and lifestyles. There is no shame in even gathering recycling materials, cleaning streets, gutters, or doing the most menial work.



Allah swt does not judge us on those things, but on our faith. I pray that all Pakistanis' standard of living goes up.