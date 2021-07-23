Breaking: SpaceX wins competition to launch NASAs Europa Clipper mission

F-22Raptor
After years of speculation, NASA officially announced Friday that SpaceX's Falcon Heavy would launch what is arguably the space agency's most important Solar System exploration mission of the 2020s—the Europa Clipper.
Slated to launch in October 2024, the $4.25 billion mission will spend much of the remainder of this decade flying to the Jovian system before entering an elongated orbit around Jupiter. The spacecraft will then make as many as 44 flybys of Europa, the intriguing, ice-encrusted Jovian moon that scientists believe harbors a vast ocean beneath the surface. It is possible that aquatic life exists there.
https://arstechnica.com/science/202...e-europa-clipper-mission-for-a-bargain-price/
