BREAKING: Reports that Chinese forces have entered Myanmar territory

tower9 said:
I’ll believe it when it really happens. Seems like just another rumor. Don’t see it on any news.
Yeah no one is reporting this outside of a twitter account that calls China a "threat".

If true western MSM would have it on every channel.
 
Team Blue said:
Yeah no one is reporting this outside of a twitter account that calls China a "threat".

If true western MSM would have it on every channel.
I wouldn’t be surprised if such disinformation accounts are funded by Soros, the CIA, FLG or Taiwan. They have been the main ones pushing the “China is supporting the coup” narrative when in reality China was very close to Aung San Suu Kyi.
 
Desi_Guy said:
And Pakistanis consider them to be their best friends :lol::lol::lol:
Everything wrong in this world resides with Pakistan.
You won idiotic post of the year award.
I understand you can't get Pakistan out of you head, after that spanking we gave you 2 years back. Trauma takes a while to get over :rofl:
 
lol the cia shills are at it,CIA's new agenda is ASEAN spring revolution,plenty of cia shills in myanmar,they always blame china for UNSC verdict without ever mentioning that Russia ,India also voted against intervention at the UN.Even so, China can protect their petroleum/gas as much as they want.There are plenty of new months old acc pretending to be from Myanmar parrotig cia line and supporting spring revolution in ASEAN. ASEAN better wake up,asean is no middle east for the west to meddle in..
 
Okay this needs some clearing up, there is no evidence whatsoever yet of any of these vehicles or others crossing into Myanmar. Yes that video shows Chinese trucks etc and based on its location, it is near the Myanmar border. However we do not know what their intentions are yet, they could be reinforcing the Border post or perhaps preparing to prevent refugees from entering, a multitude of scenarios can be made. So before assuming anything i would reccomend to wait until more information comes.
 
Tomcats said:
Okay this needs some clearing up, there is no evidence whatsoever yet of any of these vehicles or others crossing into Myanmar. Yes that video shows Chinese trucks etc and based on its location, it is near the Myanmar border. However we do not know what their intentions are yet, they could be reinforcing the Border post or perhaps preparing to prevent refugees from entering, a multitude of scenarios can be made. So before assuming anything i would reccomend to wait until more information comes.
My guess would be anticipating chaos at the border considering what has been happening on the Myanmar Thailand border.
 
