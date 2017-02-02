BREAKING: Reports that Chinese forces have entered Myanmar territory

Okay this needs some clearing up, there is no evidence whatsoever yet of any of these vehicles or others crossing into Myanmar. Yes that video shows Chinese trucks etc and based on its location, it is near the Myanmar border. However we do not know what their intentions are yet, they could be reinforcing the Border post or perhaps preparing to prevent refugees from entering, a multitude of scenarios can be made. So before assuming anything i would reccomend to wait until more information comes.