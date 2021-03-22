BREAKING: Reports of a large explosion in central Israel

Dariush the Great
- Jan 28, 2020
I must confess... I didn't think Iran had it in them to do this retaliation.
Reports of Patriot air defence launch. Israel never uses patriot for Hamas.Iran don't have balls to do it openly
Was Patriot missile used?
It must be Hamas
Apparently they just did...
No other news agencies are reporting anything.
News agencies are slow. There are multiple independent sources on twitter, including Israelis, that verify it has happened, but as always, we should wait for more accurate information. If proven to be true, Israel has received two very serious slaps in less than 24 hours: Their missile factory first and now this.
And as always the Israelis silence all media from reporting. Compare it to the Iranian media where they report everything in detail.
Maybe they won't report it, but people on independent media like Twitter, YouTube, etc. will report it and probably satellite imagery in future would prove it beyond doubt. Multiple independent sources on Twitter, including residents of Israel, are tweeting about it which makes it highly likely to be true. A channel apparently associated with the IRGC tweeted a Quranic verse about revenge today: