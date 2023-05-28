BREAKING Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wins presidential election

LIVE FROM ISTANBUL | Erdogan is winning in Turkey, but is Khan losing in Pakistan? It's a strange parallel to draw, but must be drawn. #imrankhan tried to emerge as an populist strongman along the likes of #mahatir and #erdoğan, but failed....

Hopefully now the focus will be on the economy. A more economically prosperous Turkey means more opportunities for the region, especially Turkic nation in Central Asia that use to send migrant workers to Russia. This is the time, when Russian influence is waning, to move into Central Asia in a big way.More Turkish economic inroads into Central Asia could also help incentive the Afghans to work with them and in turn with Pakistan.A four option for Central Asia outside of Iran, Russia, and China and make Pakistan as the route to the Indian Ocean even more attractive.With economic deals in place, perhaps Turkey could do joint ventures (with Qatar) in the whole region. Turkey has a major financial crunch and the west doesn’t look in any mood (as get you wig split indicates) to help unless Turkey concedes in major ways.Further integration with Central Asia has major potential for Türkiye, Qatar and Pakistan if they play it out well.Hopefully he will also speak to those in power in Pakistan to make a deal with IK soon, to see stability return to Pakistan, especially its economy. Which could be an even larger market for Turkish products and Tourism to Türkiye, and