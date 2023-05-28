What's new

#BREAKING Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wins presidential election

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
9,150
24
9,945
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hopefully now the focus will be on the economy. A more economically prosperous Turkey means more opportunities for the region, especially Turkic nation in Central Asia that use to send migrant workers to Russia. This is the time, when Russian influence is waning, to move into Central Asia in a big way.

More Turkish economic inroads into Central Asia could also help incentive the Afghans to work with them and in turn with Pakistan.

A four option for Central Asia outside of Iran, Russia, and China and make Pakistan as the route to the Indian Ocean even more attractive.

With economic deals in place, perhaps Turkey could do joint ventures (with Qatar) in the whole region. Turkey has a major financial crunch and the west doesn’t look in any mood (as get you wig split indicates) to help unless Turkey concedes in major ways.

Further integration with Central Asia has major potential for Türkiye, Qatar and Pakistan if they play it out well.

Hopefully he will also speak to those in power in Pakistan to make a deal with IK soon, to see stability return to Pakistan, especially its economy. Which could be an even larger market for Turkish products and Tourism to Türkiye, and to decrease the desire for people to try to flee to Europe via Turkey, because the trickle may turn into a torrent soon enough.
www.youtube.com

LIVE FROM ISTANBUL | Erdogan is winning in Turkey, but is Khan losing in Pakistan?

It's a strange parallel to draw, but must be drawn. #imrankhan tried to emerge as an populist strongman along the likes of #mahatir and #erdoğan, but failed....
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
 
Last edited:
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
20,798
-33
38,329
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
HAIDER said:
Congrats to Turkish brothes for peaceful and regular electons.
Click to expand...

Compare Pakistan with Turkey. No doubt that Turkey has its fair share of seculars and Erdogan haters. Yet the Turkish military doesn't interfere in Turkish politics. Those disgruntled elements that tried were always destroyed.

Turkish defence industry is today head and shoulders above Pakistani defence industry. Turkey can thank Erdogan for this incredible feat.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,741
24
22,102
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Next Turkish leader ?

seluk_bayraktar2_1-1.jpg
 
H

hyperman

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2020
833
1
1,098
Country
United States
Location
United States
Dalit said:
the Turkish military doesn't interfere in Turkish politics.
Click to expand...

They do interfere or atleast did in the past, Erdogan cleaned house after 2015 and restored civilian control over the military, if there are any cretins hiding in the shadows thinking about a coup it will be much harder for them to pull it off these day.
 
M

mudas777

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
2,593
-3
4,275
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Nations which follow the law and constitution regardless at times they may not even agree achieve peace, prosperity and more opportunities for their people. Congrats to brothers in Turkey.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
20,798
-33
38,329
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
hyperman said:
They do interfere or atleast did in the past, Erdogan cleaned house after 2015 and restored civilian control over the military, if there are any cretins hiding in the shadows thinking about a coup it will be much harder for them to pull it off these day.
Click to expand...

Absolutely. Let's make no mistake. The Western powers were involved in the coup attempt. 100%. The difference is that a bunch of generals in Turkey don't conspire against a popular leader of a country. In certain countries the generals who are trained by Western militaries turn against their own government.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

sammuel
Erdogan's rival boosted by withdrawal, poll lead ahead of Turkey vote
2
Replies
15
Views
706
sammuel
sammuel
beijingwalker
China exports to Central Asia soared before Xi’an summit
Replies
0
Views
95
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Turkish Interior Minister: the whole world hates the United States, Europe is just a mere pawn
2
Replies
26
Views
963
VCheng
VCheng
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal to reach Turkiye on Feb 8 following mammoth earthquake
2 3
Replies
38
Views
3K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Muhammed45
Turkey could be on the brink of dictatorship
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
3K
LegionnairE
LegionnairE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom