All media houses are reporting that rangers took control of accountability court and only Nawaz was allowed in while his usual entourage of ministers barred entry which prompted interior minister Ahsan Iqbal to reach the spot and even his orders were ignored by rangers, things it seem are heating up fast in Pakistan's power corridors, i sense a military take over plan in place if N League tries to introduce the new bill of bullshit anti state laws they are looking to introduce in Parliment.

