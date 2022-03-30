What's new

Breaking : PM Imran to show 'threat letter' to senior journalists, allies today

Salza

Salza

www.dawn.com

PM Imran to show 'threat letter' to senior journalists, allies

He made the revelation while addressing a ceremony for the launch of the e-passport facility in Islamabad.
www.dawn.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that he would show a "letter" he brandished at the PTI's March 27 power show, purportedly containing evidence of a foreign conspiracy against the government, to senior journalists and the government's allies.

He made the revelation while addressing a ceremony for the launch of the e-passport facility in Islamabad.

In the PTI’s public meeting in Islamabad on Sunday, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government.

“Foreign funding is being used to change the government. Money is coming from abroad and people inside the country are being used. Some of them are unaware they are being used and some are intentionally using this money against us,” he had alleged.


During today's ceremony, the prime minister also touched upon the current political crisis in the country, stating that this was "nothing new" in a parliamentary democracy.

"People lose confidence in their party," he said, adding that a no-confidence motion was a "democratic" move.

"But this is a foreign imported conspiracy. And it started when people from abroad started controlling Pakistan through telephone calls. They cannot tolerate a leadership that works in the people's interest."

More to follow

This is developing story.
 
M

mourning sage

Winchester said:
How did Bajwa respond when he saw the letter?

Did Imran have a good look at Bajwa's legs?

Ayaz Sadiq might have an idea.
Just watching the news. Apparently, some of these threats have also come from within Pakistani Establishment. Also, the fauj is trying to ensure the letter doesnt reach the Supreme Court. So that's your answer. Fauj is at the centre of it esp since MQM parted ways with PTI. No better signal than that.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

mourning sage said:
Just watching the news. Apparently, some of these threats have also come from within Pakistani Establishment. Also, the fauj is trying to ensure the letter doesnt reach the Supreme Court. So that's your answer. Fauj is at the centre of it esp since MQM parted ways with PTI. No better signal than that.
If that is so then what's stopping Imran from dishonorably discharging those general. Does he have constitutional right to do so?
 
Jango

Jango

Has anyone seen Arshad Sharif right now?

He said "PTI and the govt have been warned that if they take this letter public they will be tried under the Official Secrets Act".

We all know only one party in Pakistan can do that, and that is the Army.

So, this more or less confirms that the establishment is complicit with this excercise.

Memo gate was revealed to the public, us waqt to Secrets Act koi nhn tha. Dawn leaks bhi tha, no secrets act. Many more occassions.

And now when there is a purported foreign conspiracy, where a 3 time PM is colluding with foreign agents to bring about a change in govt from London, and money is exchanging hands, then establishment ko Secrets Act yad ajati hai?

They will let NS weasel his way into power in such a manner? They will sit quiet while foreign powers interfere in our matters like this? I don't know why NS is so ladla of the establishment that he always makes a deal and comes in, and every single time again fights with the establishment after 3 years like clockwork. Hamesha is ki larayi hoti hai fauj say, but still fauj wants him in every single time. Either they are incredibly naive, or stupid. Even a blind guy sees that good cop bad cop does not work.

If this whole story is true, and a letter does exist, and foreign agents are hand in hand with PML or NS, and the establishment is sitting hand on hand even knowing all of this, and threatening IK not to move forward on this, then my respect for the top brass just went down to the floor.

Lakh di lanat!

P.S. Kashif Abbasi and Badami confirming that MQM was offered large sums of money as well to switch allegiance, along with the other agreements and ministries etc.
 
M

mourning sage

Jango said:
Has anyone seen Arshad Sharif right now?

He said "PTI and the govt have been warned that if they take this letter public they will be tried under the Official Secrets Act".

We all know only one party in Pakistan can do that, and that is the Army.

So, this more or less confirms that the establishment is complicit with this excercise.

Memo gate was revealed to the public, us waqt to Secrets Act koi nhn tha. Dawn leaks bhi tha, no secrets act. Many more occassions.

And now when there is a purported foreign conspiracy, where a 3 time PM is colluding with foreign agents to bring about a change in govt from London, and money is exchanging hands, then establishment ko Secrets Act yad ajati hai?

They will let NS weasel his way into power in such a manner? They will sit quiet while foreign powers interfere in our matters like this? I don't know why NS is so ladla of the establishment that he always makes a deal and comes in, and every single time again fights with the establishment after 3 years like clockwork. Hamesha is ki larayi hoti hai fauj say, but still fauj wants him in every single time. Either they are incredibly naive, or stupid. Even a blind guy sees that good cop bad cop does not work.

If this whole story is true, and a letter does exist, and foreign agents are hand in hand with PML or NS, and the establishment is sitting hand on hand even knowing all of this, and threatening IK not to move forward on this, then my respect for the top brass just went down to the floor.

Lakh di lanat!

P.S. Kashif Abbasi and Badami confirming that MQM was offered large sums of money as well to switch allegiance, along with the other agreements and ministries etc.
He is exactly whom I quoted in my post. Pakistani establishment is threatening IK. Very very clear now. I can't believe Pakistani fauj is abetting NS. I just cant believe this. I just cant.

 
Jango

Jango

mourning sage said:
He is exactly whom I quoted in my post. Pakistani establishment is threatening IK. Very very clear now.
IK should approach the supreme court ASAP to make a commission on this. If the Army moves to block this as well, then is mulk ka Allah hi hafiz.

So the army will block any move by the govt to work against this interference, or make a commission in the SC, or take others on board, but then it will not do anything against this involvement by itself either?

Day by day I keep on thinking, yeh itnay hi matlabi log hain?
 
B

Bilal.

Jango said:
IK should approach the supreme court ASAP to make a commission on this. If the Army moves to block this as well, then is mulk ka Allah hi hafiz.

So the army will block any move by the govt to work against this interference, or make a commission in the SC, or take others on board, but then it will not do anything against this involvement by itself either?

Day by day I keep on thinking, yeh itnay hi matlabi log hain?
Probably cultivated logh hien. Not all but the ones at the helm of affairs.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Jango said:
IK should approach the supreme court ASAP to make a commission on this. If the Army moves to block this as well, then is mulk ka Allah hi hafiz.

So the army will block any move by the govt to work against this interference, or make a commission in the SC, or take others on board, but then it will not do anything against this involvement by itself either?

Day by day I keep on thinking, yeh itnay hi matlabi log hain?
What makes you believe Army/Establishment is trying to get rid of IK ? There is no such evidence ..
 
M

mourning sage

Jango said:
IK should approach the supreme court ASAP to make a commission on this. If the Army moves to block this as well, then is mulk ka Allah hi hafiz.

So the army will block any move by the govt to work against this interference, or make a commission in the SC, or take others on board, but then it will not do anything against this involvement by itself either?

Day by day I keep on thinking, yeh itnay hi matlabi log hain?
Ye itnay hi matlabi hai bhai. They are threatening him with Secret Communications Act. They are very very scared that IK would make a move on DHA and fauji businesses. Also understand that most fauji generals have their kids, families and post-retirement lives in the UK/US. All of that is threatened by IK's independent and sovereign Pakistan. The signaling is very clear from the fauj. They will not accept IK as the PM anymore.

I am ashamed I defended and argued for this fauj. I am ashamed I felt proud of this fauj. This fauj is the real criminal. The real curse plaguing Pakistan.
 

