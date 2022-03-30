Breaking : PM Imran to show 'threat letter' to senior journalists, allies today

Has anyone seen Arshad Sharif right now?



He said "PTI and the govt have been warned that if they take this letter public they will be tried under the Official Secrets Act".



We all know only one party in Pakistan can do that, and that is the Army.



So, this more or less confirms that the establishment is complicit with this excercise.



Memo gate was revealed to the public, us waqt to Secrets Act koi nhn tha. Dawn leaks bhi tha, no secrets act. Many more occassions.



And now when there is a purported foreign conspiracy, where a 3 time PM is colluding with foreign agents to bring about a change in govt from London, and money is exchanging hands, then establishment ko Secrets Act yad ajati hai?



They will let NS weasel his way into power in such a manner? They will sit quiet while foreign powers interfere in our matters like this? I don't know why NS is so ladla of the establishment that he always makes a deal and comes in, and every single time again fights with the establishment after 3 years like clockwork. Hamesha is ki larayi hoti hai fauj say, but still fauj wants him in every single time. Either they are incredibly naive, or stupid. Even a blind guy sees that good cop bad cop does not work.



If this whole story is true, and a letter does exist, and foreign agents are hand in hand with PML or NS, and the establishment is sitting hand on hand even knowing all of this, and threatening IK not to move forward on this, then my respect for the top brass just went down to the floor.



Lakh di lanat!



P.S. Kashif Abbasi and Badami confirming that MQM was offered large sums of money as well to switch allegiance, along with the other agreements and ministries etc.