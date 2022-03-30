Breaking : PM Imran to show 'threat letter' to senior journalists, allies today

PM Imran to show 'threat letter' to senior journalists, allies
He made the revelation while addressing a ceremony for the launch of the e-passport facility in Islamabad.
Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that he would show a "letter" he brandished at the PTI's March 27 power show, purportedly containing evidence of a foreign conspiracy against the government, to senior journalists and the government's allies.
In the PTI’s public meeting in Islamabad on Sunday, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government.
“Foreign funding is being used to change the government. Money is coming from abroad and people inside the country are being used. Some of them are unaware they are being used and some are intentionally using this money against us,” he had alleged.
During today's ceremony, the prime minister also touched upon the current political crisis in the country, stating that this was "nothing new" in a parliamentary democracy.
"People lose confidence in their party," he said, adding that a no-confidence motion was a "democratic" move.
"But this is a foreign imported conspiracy. And it started when people from abroad started controlling Pakistan through telephone calls. They cannot tolerate a leadership that works in the people's interest."
