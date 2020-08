The American health secretary Alex Azar will visit Taiwan this month. China will conduct massive dual aircraft carrier battlegroup exercises on the eastern coast of Taiwan in response.



It looks like USA is about to establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan very soon. Probably before the November election. Secretary of State Pompeo will go to Taiwan to establish diplomatic relations. Then China will launch air and missile strikes directly on Taiwan targets.



List of China's enemies and their spanking:



Xinjiang separatists -- defeated in 2017 using reeducation camps



Hong Kong separatists -- defeated in 2020 using mass arrests



Taiwan separatists -- to be defeated in late 2020 using air and missile strikes



Philippines -- defeated in 2020 after Scarborough Shoal navy exercises



Vietnam -- defeated in 2020 after oil companies abandoned exploration



Malaysia -- defeated in 2020 after oil companies abandoned exploration



India -- defeated in 2020 after Galway Valley clash



USA -- mortally wounded by coronavirus, dollar hegemony weakened in 2020

