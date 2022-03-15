What's new

Breaking: Petrodollar Cracks: Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan For Chinese Oil Sales

Petrodollar Cracks: Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan For Chinese Oil Sales

Petrodollar Cracks: Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan For Chinese Oil Sales
One of the core staples of the past 40 years, and an anchor…

Published March 15, 2022

petrodollar_1.png


Petrodollar Cracks: Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan For Chinese Oil Sales

One of the core staples of the past 40 years, and an anchor propping up the dollar’s reserve status, was a global financial system based on the petrodollar – this was a world in which oil producers would sell their product to the US (and the rest of the world) for dollars, which they would then recycle the proceeds in dollar-denominated assets and while investing in dollar-denominated markets, explicitly prop up the USD as the world reserve currency, and in the process backstop the standing of the US as the world’s undisputed financial superpower.

Those days are coming to an end.

One day after we reported that the “UK is asking Saudis for more oil even as MBS invites Xi Jinping to Riyadh to strengthen ties“, the WSJ is out with a blockbuster report, noting that “Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its some of its oil sales to China in yuan,” a move that could cripple not only the petrodollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market – something which Zoltan Pozsar predicted in his last note – and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia, but also a move aimed squarely at the heart of the US financial system which has taken advantage of the dollar’s reserve status by printing as much dollars as needed to fund government spending for the past decade.

According to the report, the talks with China over yuan-priced oil contracts have been off and on for six years but have accelerated this year as the Saudis have grown increasingly unhappy with decades-old U.S. security commitments to defend the kingdom.

The Saudis are angry over the U.S.’s lack of support for their intervention in the Yemen civil war, and over the Biden administration’s attempt to strike a deal with Iran over its nuclear program. Saudi officials have said they were shocked by the precipitous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.
China buys more than 25% of the oil that Saudi Arabia exports, and if priced in yuan, those sales would boost the standing of China’s currency, and set the Chinese currency on a path to becoming a global petroyuan reserve currency.

While nothing new to regular ZH readers (see this from 2017, “The World’s New Reserve Currency? Everything You Need To Know About PetroYuan“), the idea of a new global reserve currency was reintroduced last week by none other than former NY Fed staffed Zoltan Pozsar who wrote in his latest note that “when this crisis (and war) is over, the U.S. dollar should be much weaker and, on the flipside, the renminbi much stronger, backed by a basket of commodities. From the Bretton Woods era backed by gold bullion, to Bretton Woods II backed by inside money (Treasuries with un-hedgeable confiscation risks), to Bretton Woods III backed by outside money (gold bullion and other commodities).”

And so the pieces of the endgame are falling into place: Russia starving the western world of much needed resources, sending commodity prices ever higher, while it’s silent partner China quietly picks up the pieces and takes advantage of Russia’s isolation to approach all those other “non-western” former petrodollar clients to offer them a new product, the yuan, which Beijing is now actively and aggressively pushing to dethrone the dollar as a global reserve currency.

Petrodollar Cracks: Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan For Chinese Oil Sales

Petrodollar Cracks: Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan For Chinese Oil Sales One of the core staples of the past 40 years, and an anchor...
Yuan Surges After Report on Saudis Accepting Currency for Oil​

Benjamin Purvis
Tue, March 15, 2022, 11:01 PM

(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines and jumped toward its highs of the day following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.

The offshore dollar-yuan pair fell to be down 0.1% on the day at around 6.3871, having earlier been as high as 6.4108. The onshore yuan also climbed.

Yuan Surges After Report on Saudis Accepting Currency for Oil

The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines and jumped toward its highs of the day following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.
Wasn't there an agreement, written in stone, and backed by military force that the Arabs will only sell oil in US dollars?

This is mind blowing.
 
jamal18 said:
Wasn't there an agreement, written in stone, and backed by military force that the Arabs will only sell oil in US dollars?

This is mind blowing.
USA has basically ruin USD system by sanctioning Russia, now many countries and (even businesses ) feel unsafe with their USD reserves, particularly the ones that think they ( or their countries) will be sanctioned by USA due to some issue in the future.
 
Indos said:
USA has basically ruin USD system by sanctioning Russia, now many countries and (even businesses ) feel unsafe with their USD reserves, particularly the ones that think they ( or their countries) will be sanctioned by USA due to some issue in the future.
I just wonder almost everyone can see it how come the White House can't?
 
beijingwalker said:
Dollar won't collapse overnight, but its global dominance is being chipped away little by little.
You are looking at rebalancing measures:

1. Global trade with USA will be in USD.
2. Global trade with China will be in Yuan.

Predicted effects:

1. USD globally depreciates.
2. Yuan globally appreciates.

Americans will welcome a weaker USD in fact. They want to decouple from China and revive domestic manufacturing and improve their EXPORTS by extension.

Russia under Putin have made this possible.
 
Honestly, after what the US and EU did to Russia economically by pulling one plug has raised many eye brows.

Depency on dollar is now being dependent on a gunpoint.

The breakaway from USD should most likely be the next goal of many nations in the following decade.
 

