Breaking: People of Pakistan have broken into erstwhile impenetrable GHQ .

SD 10 said: even that would be abig mistake for them. Its pretty easy to end all of this if you think about it. Protesters are only demanding release of their leader. it is not a revolutionary protest. So the demand here is not like those that wold be unacceptable to them! Click to expand...

Yes but what I am saying is that usually you can't come within 100 feet of these places. How these simpletons were able to enter is so easily is baffling.Establishment might have embedded agent provocateurs in PTI's ranks to lead to do this so that they can implement marital law.I still don't see the army being able to control the economy or the country tho.And KPK will surely break away