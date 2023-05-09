Breaking: People of Pakistan have broken into erstwhile impenetrable GHQ .

Reichsmarschall
- Feb 16, 2016
These scenes are unprecedented. This may be the first time in history of Pakistan civilians and real owners of this country stepped foot in GHQ.
even that would be abig mistake for them. Its pretty easy to end all of this if you think about it. Protesters are only demanding release of their leader. it is not a revolutionary protest. So the demand here is not like those that wold be unacceptable to them!It shouldn't have been this easy.
Maybe this was establishment's plan all along.
This might have been the excuse they needed to implement martial law
even that would be abig mistake for them. Its pretty easy to end all of this if you think about it. Protesters are only demanding release of their leader. it is not a revolutionary protest. So the demand here is not like those that wold be unacceptable to them!
Unprecedented for sure, with orders to stand-down for sure as well.
Why would they let things come to this, why? Beyond me.
To be honest, I wouldn't mind martial law at this point.martial law!
