Breaking: People of Pakistan have broken into erstwhile impenetrable GHQ .

May 9, 2023
It shouldn't have been this easy.
Maybe this was establishment's plan all along.

This might have been the excuse they needed to implement martial law
 
It shouldn't have been this easy.
Maybe this was establishment's plan all along.

This might have been the excuse they needed to implement martial law
even that would be abig mistake for them. Its pretty easy to end all of this if you think about it. Protesters are only demanding release of their leader. it is not a revolutionary protest. So the demand here is not like those that wold be unacceptable to them!
 
even that would be abig mistake for them. Its pretty easy to end all of this if you think about it. Protesters are only demanding release of their leader. it is not a revolutionary protest. So the demand here is not like those that wold be unacceptable to them!
Yes but what I am saying is that usually you can't come within 100 feet of these places. How these simpletons were able to enter is so easily is baffling.

Establishment might have embedded agent provocateurs in PTI's ranks to lead to do this so that they can implement marital law.

I still don't see the army being able to control the economy or the country tho.
And KPK will surely break away
 
Unprecedented for sure, with orders to stand-down for sure as well.

Why would they let things come to this, why? Beyond me.
Because they’re drunks, sellouts, cowards, mental slaves of the Anglos, and see the awam as cattles to be bargain and sold. It needs to be destroyed so 240m Pakistanis can be freed.
 
Kanzeer, Khutta GHQ called by Pakistanis all around world: Khatam ho gaye Army Pakistan ki Izat: Punjabis hate its own army

 
Pakistan is historically an Army-loving nation. This hate towards the Army is unprecedented. I am not blaming Pakistanis for that as Army has been involved in every bit of politics which is not their job anyway.
 
Big mistake on PTI's part. These goons would eventually be hunted down and hung upside down using these very flex videos. These 'die hard supporters' would soon find PTI 'distancing' itself from their actions and would leave them to rot in jail....
 

